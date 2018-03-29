Cannabis Culture

In January of 2018, California became the sixth state in the U.S. to allow licensed shops to sell marijuana to anyone, 21 years and older, with a state licensed ID or passport.

Stockton is currently home to a handful of dispensaries that welcome the public to peruse and order from their vast menu of marijuana goodies that range from flowers to cookies, tinctures, and oil. But, what does it all mean? If you’re new to the scene, we’re here to help!

Cannabinoids

This mouthful refers to a class of chemical compounds found in the cannabis (marijuana) plant that interact with receptors in the brain and body, including the central nervous system and the immune system. The two most discussed cannabinoids—Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, and the cannabidiol cannabinoid, known as CBD—are of serious medical interest. The National Cancer Institute reports that, in addition to treating the side effects of cancer, cannabinoids’ possible effects include anti-inflammatory and antiviral activity, blocking cell growth, preventing the growth of blood vessels that supply tumors, and relieving muscle spasms caused by multiple sclerosis.

THC

Tetrahydrocannabinol or THC is the cannabinoid most known for its psychoactive effects, meaning, it gets you “high”! But, it’s also being clinically studied for its incredible medical benefits, including its ability to kill cancer cells. The National Institute on Drug Abuse reports that THC can reduce nausea, pain, and inflammation while aiding in muscle control issues.

CBD

Cannabidiol, known as CBD, is marijuana’s other top cannabinoid—except this one won’t get you “stoned” because it’s a non-psychotropic. Recently, the U.S. government has sponsored scientific and clinical research studying its significant medical benefits. CBD has serious potential as a treatment for arthritis, diabetes, schizophrenia, depression, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, autism, PTSD, and addiction—and its anti-cancer properties are currently being investigated at several academic research centers in the United States and around the world.

Flowers

Once medical marijuana took off, marijuana products became readily available in a variety of shapes, sizes, and packages that were new to many. ‘Flower’ refers to the good ol’ fashion buds, or the part of the marijuana plant that is harvested and smoked (or used to create tinctures, oil, etc.). Flowers are sticky, sparkly, and fragrant (if you’ve got the good stuff.)

Indica

Originating in Asia and the Middle East, Indica is a popular species of marijuana plant known for its relaxing effects and body high. The short and thick, broad-leafed plants are known to provide a sedating effect perfect for treating chronic pain and aches, stress and anxiety, insomnia, inflammation, and seizures.

Sativa

Sativa refers to tall plants with narrow leaves, said to uplift and energize—promoting creativity and a sense of wellbeing. Hailing from Asia and South America, sativa is known for its ability to relieve headaches and migraines, reduce nausea, and relieve depression.

Technology, Man!

Cannabis can be consumed in a variety of ways, and there’s really no need to light up anymore.

Edibles

Cookies, gum, brownies, candy, potato chips and more can be found at your local dispensary, all infused with marijuana. Choose from products made with THC or CBD, Sativa or Indica.

Vaporizers

‘Vaping’ is like smoking, except the marijuana oil is heated instead of burned—making it a healthier alternative. Vape pens are available in all shapes and sizes, and one-time use cartridges of either THC, CBD, or a hybrid (a little bit of both) are available.

Tinctures

As a liquid form of marijuana, tinctures are typically made with glycerin or alcohol, flavored, and then distributed via an eyedropper. Tinctures are available in different strains and milligram dosage.

Topicals

Lotions, creams, and even lip balms infused with cannabis are called topicals. Used to treat body pain, inflammation, and skin issues like Psoriasis, these natural beauty products reap serious benefits. Transdermal application is a form of natural, localized pain management.