Run Against Hunger

The holiday season has long since focused on family traditions and a full table, so this Thanksgiving morning, the Stockton Emergency Food Bank invites you to make filling someone else’s table a new family tradition at the 13th Annual Run and Walk Against Hunger.

Children nine-years-old and younger can hit the ground running at 8 AM in the Kids ¼ Mile Run, while mom and dad warm up to take the 5K Run/Walk at their own pace. Or, if you’re looking to offset Thanksgiving dinner calories, opt for the 10K Run, scheduled to begin at 8:30 AM.

If your holiday travels take you away from Stockton, you can still participate as a Run & Walk Against Hunger Virtual Runner by logging those miles wherever you are!

Registration is now available online or you can register the day of the race, starting at 6:30 AM.

For More Information:

Annual Run and Walk Against Hunger

Event Location: Stockton Ports Banner Island Ballpark, 404 W. Fremont Street, Stockton

RAWAH@stocktonfoodbank.org

RunAgainstHunger.org