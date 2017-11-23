Out of the Box

Dissecting common cold medications

Think all cold medicines are alike? Think again. When it comes to feeling crummy, “one size” cough syrup hardly fits all the symptoms. And that’s why we’ve taken liberty to break down the top ingredients in popular over the counter medications to attend to each ache, sneeze, and ailment that’s plaguing you.

Complaint: Sore Throat

Look For: Benzocaine

Why: Numbs the throat

Found In: Chloraseptic Sore Throat Lozenges, Cepacol Extra Strength

Complaint: Runny Nose

Look For: Doxylamine

Why: Short-term sedative and neutralizer for histamines in the body

Found In: Tylenol Cold and Cough Nighttime, Vicks NyQuil Cold and Flu Relief

Complaint: Stuffy Nose

Look For: Phenylephrine

Why: Powerful decongestant

Found In: Contac Cold + Flu (Day Only), Theraflu

Complaint: Sinus Pressure & Congestion

Look For: Pseudoephedrine

Why: Alleviates pressure and congestion by shrinking blood vessels

Found In: Sudafed, Allegra D

Complaint: Chest Congestion

Look For: Guaifenesin

Why: Expectorant that loosens and thins mucus

Found In: Mucinex, Robitussin

Complaint: Chronic Cough

Look For: Dextromethorphan HBr

Why: cough suppressant

Found In: Alka-Seltzer Plus Cold & Cough Formula, Mucinex Sinus-Max

Build your immunity with the top supplement contenders to combat winter’s wrath!

Tried and true, and everyone’s favorite, Vitamin C is crucial for maintaining your immune system over the holiday months and beyond.

A well-rounded multivitamin is key to keeping your body moving through the coldest season of the year, and herbal additions, such as elderberry, echinacea, and ginseng are also definitive boosters for an adult.

Fight bacteria and viruses with oil of oregano, that can be found in local health stores. Simply add 4 drops to a glass of orange juice to fight infection and bacteria, reduce fluid buildup, inhibit inflammation, and boost your immune system! Warning! One or two drops go a long way—this oil is potent stuff!