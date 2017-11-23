Out of the Box

Dissecting common cold medications
Think all cold medicines are alike? Think again. When it comes to feeling crummy, “one size” cough syrup hardly fits all the symptoms. And that’s why we’ve taken liberty to break down the top ingredients in popular over the counter medications to attend to each ache, sneeze, and ailment that’s plaguing you.
Complaint: Sore Throat
Look For: Benzocaine
Why: Numbs the throat
Found In: Chloraseptic Sore Throat Lozenges, Cepacol Extra Strength
Complaint: Runny Nose
Look For: Doxylamine
Why: Short-term sedative and neutralizer for histamines in the body
Found In: Tylenol Cold and Cough Nighttime, Vicks NyQuil Cold and Flu Relief
Complaint: Stuffy Nose
Look For: Phenylephrine
Why: Powerful decongestant
Found In: Contac Cold + Flu (Day Only), Theraflu
Complaint: Sinus Pressure & Congestion
Look For: Pseudoephedrine
Why: Alleviates pressure and congestion by shrinking blood vessels
Found In: Sudafed, Allegra D
Complaint: Chest Congestion
Look For: Guaifenesin
Why: Expectorant that loosens and thins mucus
Found In: Mucinex, Robitussin
Complaint: Chronic Cough
Look For: Dextromethorphan HBr
Why: cough suppressant
Found In: Alka-Seltzer Plus Cold & Cough Formula, Mucinex Sinus-Max
Build your immunity with the top supplement contenders to combat winter’s wrath!
Tried and true, and everyone’s favorite, Vitamin C is crucial for maintaining your immune system over the holiday months and beyond.
A well-rounded multivitamin is key to keeping your body moving through the coldest season of the year, and herbal additions, such as elderberry, echinacea, and ginseng are also definitive boosters for an adult.
Fight bacteria and viruses with oil of oregano, that can be found in local health stores. Simply add 4 drops to a glass of orange juice to fight infection and bacteria, reduce fluid buildup, inhibit inflammation, and boost your immune system! Warning! One or two drops go a long way—this oil is potent stuff!
