Senior Supplements

The best vitamins to take as you get older are ones that supplement your diet.

However, each person has unique needs, since individuals absorb nutrients from food differently. To learn your concerns, have a blood test done every six months to identify vitamins in which you may be deficient.

It is important to inform your doctor about other drugs you are consuming, including juices, herbal supplements, homeopathic remedies, and over-the-counter medicines—because many substances cause interactions with prescription drugs. For example, ginger and turmeric are blood thinners. So, it is dangerous to take them and anticoagulants like warfarin (Coumadin) at the same time. Cranberry juice can interfere with cholesterol medicine. Yet cranberry extract will not. Talking with your doctor is the best way to figure out what supplements will work best for you. In the meantime, let’s talk common deficiencies, and the vitamins to supplement!

Vitamin D for strong bones

Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium and maintain bone health. It is unique in that you can get your daily dose from sunlight and food. Many multivitamins contain the recommended daily allowance (RDA) of Vitamin D. This is 600 international units (IU) for adults up to age 70 and 800 IU for adults over 70. You may need to take a Vitamin D supplement if you are not absorbing enough from the multivitamin or you do not spend a lot of time outside. Before taking a supplement, try getting more sunlight. You should also eat more foods that contain Vitamin D. Healthy choices include salmon and wild-caught fish, or a fish oil supplement, egg yolk, yogurt, fortified milk, and fortified tofu.

Be careful of taking multiple products that contain high doses of Vitamin D, like antacids, medicines containing magnesium, and estrogen. Doctors have seen older adults have an excessive intake of Vitamin D because the patients are getting the substance from multiple sources. Too much Vitamin D can lead to nausea and kidney problems.

Vitamin B12 boosts energy and overall body health

Vitamin B12 is essential for red blood cell formation and brain health. The RDA is 2.4 micrograms, regardless of age or gender. You can get Vitamin B12 from a wide variety of foods, such as salmon, tuna, eggs, yogurt, fortified cereals, and fortified milk. Most multivitamins contain the RDA for Vitamin B12. You may need to take a Vitamin B12 supplement because the ability to absorb the substance from food decreases with age.

Vitamin A maintains vision and the immune system

Vitamin A is important for eyesight and the regular function of many organs, including the heart, lungs, and kidney. The RDA for Vitamin A is age and sex-dependent. Men 51 and older should take 900 micrograms. Women 51 and older should take 700 micrograms. If you have been diagnosed as at risk for macular degeneration, you may be taking a daily OTC supplement of lutein plus Vitamin A. You can increase Vitamin A intake with food by consuming fruit and vegetables that contain carotenoids. Healthy choices include carrots, mangoes, sweet potatoes, spinach, and kale. You can also take a prescription Vitamin A supplement.

There is a wide variety of additional supplements for seniors. Vitamin C can help ward off colds and infections. Iron is beneficial to blood health. Vitamin B6 is essential for red blood cell formation. In all instances, consider changing your diet before taking a supplement in pill form. In addition, consult a pharmacist to determine what form of the supplement will be most effective: gel, pill, powder, or liquid. If you are taking multiple prescription medicines, you should always consult a pharmacist to make sure “trying out” a new supplement will be safe.