October Agenda

ATP Men’s Challenger

Oct 2 – Oct 9

Stockton has once again taken up the mantel in hosting the ATP Men’s Challenger! Prepare for heated tennis battles along the court at the newly completed Eve Zimmerman Tennis Center at UOP. Eve Zimmerman Tennis Center at UOP, 3601 Pacific Ave., Stockton, ATPWorldTour.com

War Comes Home

Oct 5 – Nov 5

Follow the journey of our veterans and their families in this intimate look into their lives. San Joaquin County Historical Society hosts an exhibit built upon letters and correspondences that have taken place throughout wars and the journey back home. San Joaquin County Historical Museum, 11793 N. Micke Grove Rd., Lodi (209) 953-3460, SanJoaquinHistory.org

Pumpkin Maze at Dell’ Osso Farms

Oct 5 – Oct 31

Grab the whole family and head on down to Dell’ Osso Farms, where pumpkin chuckin, train rides, and wonderful walks through the cornfield maze readily await! This year’s month-long festivities are bigger and better than ever, with hay-bale rides and so much more! Dell’ Osso Farms, 501 S. Manthey Rd., Lathrop, PumpkinMaze.com

Full Moon Riders

Oct 5

Take to the streets of downtown Stockton with all your friends in another full moon ride! After, enjoy awesome discounts on cuisine at participating restaurants! The fun begins at 6:00 PM. Janet Leigh Plaza, 222 N. El Dorado St., Stockton (209) 464-5246

Stockton Food Truck Mania

Oct 5

With cooler weather well on its way, there’s no excuse not to wrangle up the kids and head down to Oak Grove Regional Park for some serious food truck entrees! And we’re not taking corn dogs on a stick here, either! Enjoy the best our region and Sacramento’s has to offer, with live music and family friendly entertainment. Oak Grove Regional Park, 4520 W. Eight Mile Rd., Stockton (916) 722-6636, SactoMoFo.com

Baseball: America’s Game at the Haggin

Oct 5 – Nov 19

Enjoy a brief step into the past that is as ingrained in our culture as the many foods we’ve come to enjoy at the games. Haggin Museum offers guests a glimpse into the history of baseball, featuring

photographs and more. The Haggin Museum, 1201 N. Pershing Ave., Stockton (209) 940-6300, HagginMuseum.org

Lodi First Friday Art Hop

Oct 6

The beginning of the month calls for a lovely stroll through Lodi, including a visit to some of our region’s most magnificent artists! Enjoy each piece throughout varying locations around downtown, and some not too far away. Hutchins Street Square, 125 S. Hutchins St., Lodi (209) 333-5550

Stockton Heat Opening Game

Oct 6

It’s finally time to head out and back onto the ice, folks! Come out to the Stockton Arena and let your shouts echo across the stadium as you cheer for our very own team, the Stockton Heat! The game begins at 7:00 PM, so get there early and grab some snacks! Stockton Arena, 248 W. Fremont St., Stockton (209) 373-1500 StocktonHeat.com

Monster Truck Madness

Oct 6 – 7

Feel the rumble of the engines through your bones and taste the excitement in the air as your favorite monster trucks pour into the Stockton Dirt Track. This weekend-long event showcases a free pit party and insane stunts from your leading drivers. The gates open at 4:00 PM. San Joaquin County Fairgrounds, 1658 S. Airport Way., Stockton (209) 370-9417 StocktonDirtTrack.com

American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

Oct 7

Set your pace alongside close friends, family, and colleagues in a non-competitive 3-mile walk along around and about Nelson Park to help raise awareness for Breast Cancer. The event begins at 8:00 AM. Nelson Park, 3755 Bridlewood Circle., Stockton, (209) 941-2679

Yoga in Victory Park

Oct 7

Find your center alongside all your friends in a bout of morning yoga at Victory Park! Hosted by UC Yoga, Health and Wellness, it’s an activity that will kick off your weekend stress free and ready to seize the day! The workout begins at 8:45 AM. Victory Park, 1001 North Pershing Ave., Stockton

California State Asylum Photowalk

Oct 7

Enjoy a tour of Stockton’s old state Asylum and Doctors Row in photographic form taking place at University Park! Admission is free and the exhibit opens at 9 AM! University Park, 521 E. Acacia St., Stockton.

Banner Island Ballpark Brewfest

Oct 7

Get your drink on at Banner Island Ballpark’s day-long Brewfest! Price includes eight drink tickets and a mini beer stein. Banner Island Ballpark, 404 W. Fremont St., Stockton (209) 644-1900

Manteca Kiwanis Pumpkin Fair

Oct 7 – 8

Get your gourds ready! Manteca’s annual Pumpkin Fair, hosted by the Manteca Sunrise Kiwanis, is back for another glorious weekend of fun for the whole family! Head to downtown Manteca to join in! Downtown Manteca, Yosemite Ave., Manteca, MantecaPumpkinFair.org

Stockton Rhythm & Brews Festival

Oct 7 – 8

Enjoy your favorite local bands in a two-day event taking place at Weber Point! Featuring El Chicano, The Santana Family, and more. Grab a bottle, a partner, and hit the floor. Weber Point, 221 N. Center St., Stockton (209) 651-5550

Cooking School: Halloween Cookie Decorating

Oct 9

Learn how to bring “boo”tiful cookies to life in Wine and Roses’s latest cooking classes! This hands-on course sells out fast, so reserve your place before all the seats are taken! Wine & Roses, 2505 W. Turner Rd., Lodi (209) 334-6988, WineRose.com

Wednesday Evening Social Paddle

Oct 11

Mark your calendars! Wednesdays are reserved for Lodi’s beautiful waterways, either by paddleboat, canoe, or kayak! Enjoy a leisurely launch into Lodi Lake, and float on down the Mokelumne River. The journey commences at 5:30 PM. Lodi Lake, 1101 W. Turner Rd., Lodi, HeadwatersKayak.com

The Tommy Dorsey Orchestra

Oct 13

From ballads to swing, and everything in between, enjoy the performances of Tommy Dorsey Orchestra, as they bring out the best in the classics. Hutchins Street Square, 125 S. Hutchins St., Lodi (209) 333-5550, HutchinsStreetSquare.com

Movies at the Point Presents: Hocus Pocus

Oct 13

Wrap up a wonderful summer by heading out to Weber Point for a final movie of wicked proportions! Our favorite witches return in Hocus Pocus, concocting schemes aplenty that will leave you and your family in stitches! The movie begins at dusk! Weber Point, 221 N. Center St., Stockton

Theresa Caputo at the Bob Hope Theatre

Oct 13

Breach the divide between life and death with Theresa Caputo and her amazing ability to communicate with the dead. Grab a ticket, your seat, and have a chance to be one of the few chosen to a part of an interactive reading! Bob Hope Theatre, 242 E. Main St., Stockton (209) 373-1400

Stockton Arts Week

Oct 13 – 22

Join our community in a 10-day celebration of Stockton’s incredible arts, highlighting the creators that thrive in our neighborhoods! Enjoy rich pieces, demonstrations, and performances within participating venues! Various locations around Stockton, StocktonArtsWeek.com

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow by Central West Ballet

Oct 13

The Headless Horseman has his eyes on the townsfolk of Sleepy Hollow, and it’s up to Ichabod Crane to find a way to send this monster back from wence he came! Follow his harrowing adventures, performed by the Central West Ballet! Grand Theatre Center for the Arts, 715 Central Ave., Tracy (209) 831-6858 AtTheGrand.org

15th Annual Chili Cook-Off & Car Show

Oct 14

The Chili Appreciation Society, sponsoring another year in absolutely tongue-tingling chili, is looking to name its 15th winner of their Annual Chili Cook-Off! As a bonus, the top three California resident cooks will be automatically qualified to compete in the Terlingua International Chili Championship in November 2018! Woodbridge Winery, 5950 E. Woodbridge Rd., Acampo (209) 365-8139, WoodbridgeWines.com

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Oct 14

Call attention to a worthy cause! Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes to the streets of Stockton once again. Join up and help raise funds for the sixth-leading cause of death in the country. The walk begins at 9:30 AM, with registration opening at 8:00 AM! Weber Point, 221 N. Center St., Stockton (209) 606-2441

San Joaquin Tamale Festival

Oct 14 – 15

Ready your taste buds and prepare that appetite! This year’s annual Tamale Festival is back with more savory bites, live music, and special events than ever before! The festivities commence at noon! San Joaquin County Fairgrounds, 1658 S. Airport Way., Stockton (209) 688-6918

King of the Wing Orchex National Series

Oct 14

Get your game face on for another exciting round of sprint cars, featuring King of the Wing Sprint Cars, Legends of Kearney Bowl, NCMA Sprints, and BCRA Midgets! The gates open at 5 PM, but the races begin at 6 PM! Stockton 99 Speedway, 4105 N. Wilson Way., Stockton (209) 482-6969

Stockton Chorale Presents: Cathedrals of Peace

Oct 14

Enjoy the rhapsodic performances of the Stockton Chorale in their 66th season, featuring enchanting renditions inspired by Maurice Durfle’s Requium, Monteverde, and many more! Central United Methodist Church, 3700 Pacific Ave., Stockton (209) 951-6494

2017 ITA DI Men’s Northwest Regional Championships

Oct 19 – 23

Revel in the games at UOP’s Eve Zimmerman Tennis Center, where the NCAA Division I Northwest Regional Championships will take place! Follow the tournament and take in the styles of some of the best tennis players in our nation! Eve Zimmerman Tennis Center at UOP, 3601 Pacific Ave., Stockton, ATPWorldTour.com

Over the Edge for Community Hospice

Oct 20 – 21

Be one of a select few to raise enough funds for Community Hospice and take a step over the edge and down the Medico Dental Tower! Edgers are offered a once in a lifetime chance to glimpse Stockton as never before, all while rappelling for a worthy cause. Medico Dental Tower, 242 N. Sutter St., Stockton (209) 477-6300, HospiceHeart.org

Ripon’s Main Street Day

Oct 21

It’s a beautiful day to take a stroll along downtown Ripon, where vendors aplenty line the streets, sidewalks sales are a sure deal, and crafts are readily available for the kids! This year’s Main Street Day promises to bring specialty entrees and more for the occasion! Downtown Ripon (209) 599-7519, CityOfRipon.org

Diwali Festival of Lights

Oct 21

Revel in the dance performances of Indian Classical, Contemporary, Bollywood, Bhangra and more in Nirvaana Consulting’s hosted event! Enjoy a fashion show and traditional music throughout the evening. The show begins at 6:00 PM. Grand Theatre Center for the Arts, 715 Central Ave., Tracy (209) 831-6858, AtTheGrand.org

Friends of the Fox Presents: The Goonies

Oct 22

You can’t miss an all-time classic like this! Embark on a journey with The Goonies as they take to a treasure map that holds the key to a lost fortune! Their adventures will lead them on a wild chase, with the chance to find enough money to save their homes from being demolished! Bob Hope Theatre, 242, E Main St., Stockton (209) 373-1400

JAMZ Reload

Oct 22

Come on out and cheer for your favorite competitors in this day-long qualifier for the 2018 JAMZ Youth and School Nationals! Stockton Arena, 248 W. Fremont St., Stockton (209) 373-1400 StocktonLive.com

Jazz in the Courtyard: Jackiem Joyner

Oct 22

Find yourself a seat in the beautiful courtyard of the Unviversty Plaza Waterfront Hotel and listen to the sweet serenades of musician Jackiem Joyner. Enjoy VIP access for the best seats and food at the buffet! University Plaza Waterfront Hotel, 110 W. Fremont St., Stockton (209) 482-8754

Annual Safe Trick or Treat at UOP

Oct 25

Take the kids out for a night of trick or treating on the campus of UOP! With booths located along the beautiful buildings and a carnival held on Knoles Lawn and the DeRosa University Center lawn, it’s the perfect one-stop locale for the little ones to enjoy their Halloween! University of the Pacific, 3601 Pacific Ave., Stockton Pacific.edu

Sky Tours at Delta College

Oct 25

Ever been compelled to gaze upon the stars dotting the horizon? With the help of volunteers from the Stockton Astronomical Society, you’ll enjoy more than a glimpse at the heavens. Indulge in a close-up view with telescopes at 7:00 PM in the Athletics One parking lot. Delta College, 5151 Pacific Ave., Stockton (209) 462-0798

Dining in the Dark

Oct 27

In an event unlike any other, Community Center for the Blind and Visually impaired will offer guests the chance to experience the world on their terms. Chef Paul Ratto will prepare a seven-course meal, complete with olive oil and wine tastings, while guests will be wearing sleep glasses, losing their sight throughout the dining experience to truly understand the world from CCBV’s perspective. Waterloo Gun and Bocce, 4343 North Ashley Ln., Stockton (209) 466-3836 Ext: 215 CommunityCenterForTheBlind.org

Sandhill Crane Bike Ride

Oct 28

Forge onwards in a 16-mile bike ride through Lodi’s breathtaking wetlands, the Woodbridge Ecological Reserve! Guests will have the opportunity to view the stunning migratory Sandhill Cranes. Refreshments provided. The meet begins at 3:00 PM. RSVP is a must! Flight Lounge, 18815 N. Lower Sacramento Rd., Woodbridge (209) 747-2982

Lodi Sandhill Crane Festival

Nov 3 – 5

With workshops galore, exhibits to peruse, and special tours, you can get a close glimpse of the life of the sandhill crane during this annual festival! Bring the kids along for family-friendly activities, browse the art show, and look at the many wares vendors have on display. Hutchins Street Square, 125 S. Hutchins St., Lodi (800) 581-6150

Monophonics

Nov 4

Listen to a new wave of music, inspired by the vibrant musical history and culture of our beautiful Bay, in Monophonics. Their very own style, Psychedelic Soul, brings a balanced mixture of traditional beats, with influences from Sly, Funkadelic, and more. The show begins at 8:00 PM. Grand Theatre Center for the Arts, 715 Central Ave., Tracy (209) 831-6858 AtTheGrand.org