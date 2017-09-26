The Heat is On

The Stockton Heat Preps for the Upcoming Season

While locals are indulging in fall favorites like PSL, haunted houses, and pumpkin patches, the Stockton Heat is gearing up for another season. With the first game kicking off in Stockton on October 6, the team and staff are looking to make sure that fans create lasting memories.

“Over the past six months we have invested a lot of time and resources in improving the fan experience—first at our home games, but also at every other event we hold, and in the community to engage new fans,” Brain Petroverk, CEO of Stockton Heat says.

The fun is not only for the fans though, the team is ready for new goals. Stockton Heat Head Coach, Ryan Huska, explains that he wants the team and each individual player to challenge and better themselves.

“A lot of times when you see guys come back at the end of their summer, starting a new year, you want to see how they’ve developed. Maybe they got stronger, got a little quicker—or see who’s going to take on more of a leadership role,” Coach Huska explains. “That’s always the thing we want to see early on from our guys—the progress they’ve made and how they’ll play this season.”

Last season the team made large strides by earning a playoff berth for the first time and played an exciting series against the San Jose Barracuda. This year, the team has even more speed on their side.

“Much like years past, we’re going to be a faster team, maybe even the fastest we’ve had!” Coach Huska enthuses. “We feel we have a lot of forwards who can skate and because of that, we’ll be able to play a high-pressure game that is exciting and entertaining to watch.”

To help bring out new and continued fans to the arena for games, the team has made many improvements including the Heat365 Membership program. The program is set to include additional premium seating options with rink-side suites, group experiences, and more.

Fans can look forward to popular theme nights, including Teddy Bear Toss and Star Wars Night. Beat the cold winter weather on December 31, and come to their new event, a Kids New Years’ experience that will include indoor fireworks!

“We’re putting fans first, making a renewed commitment to our community, working to bring more people together at the Stockton Arena to experience the world class quality of the American Hockey League in a fun, safe, clean atmosphere, at an affordable price,” Brian explains. “We’re looking forward to delivering upon that promise this season… and we’re fired up to do so!”