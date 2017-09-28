From Pen to Picturesque

In honor of Stockton Arts Week, we reached out to one of our favorite 209 creators, Shelley Castillo, for a brief interview on her incredible work.

In honor of Stockton Arts Week, we reached out to one of our favorite 209 creators, Shelley Castillo, for a brief interview on her incredible work. “Art is something I have always had a strong interest in and passion for,” explains Shelley. Life had a way of keeping her pieces on the back burner, but in the last year, she’s allowed her creative pursuits to bloom and is an active member of both the 1850 Collective and the Elsie May Goodwin Gallery.

“Most of my work to this point has been pen and ink—high contrast black and white illustrations,” says Shelley. “I work fairly small scale and with few tools, usually just a pen and a straight edge. But recently, I have been challenging myself to try new techniques and mediums, I have started working on a series of Roy Lichtenstein inspired portraits in layered paper, and am learning to paint with acrylic.”

Shelley feels she’s yet to capture her own personal style, but admits that the process of finding it is both fluid and organic. “…Looking at the work of any artist, you will see the progression and growth in their style over time.” And for Shelley, there’s a magic behind putting pen to paper. “Creating a piece of art that reflects your original ideas and emotions is a wonderful feeling. I take time to review and evaluate every piece that I feel I got “right”. I focus on those key elements and characteristics to carry into the next piece.”

A WALK IN THE ARTS

STOCKTON ARTS WEEK

OCTOBER 13 – 22

From murals to photographs, music, dance and more, Visit Stockton’s second annual Stockton Arts Week is back to shine a spotlight on the creators in Port City! This 10-day event takes place across a vast variety of venues, and encourages artists to host functions showcasing their work, collaboration projects, paint nights, demos, and more! Track down this year’s participants on Visit Stockton’s website, or StocktonArtsWeek. com, and discover a multitude of marvelous gatherings you can take part in! We’ve got the 411 on a few surefire venues below. Check them out!

L. H. HORTON GALLERY’S

NEON ART SHOW

OCTOBER 5 – 27

Shima Center, Room 144.

5151 Pacific Ave., Stockton

Tues 11 AM – 4 PM

Wed – Thur 11 AM – 6:30 PM

Fri 11 AM – 1 PM

SYMPOSIUM

OCTOBER 13, 8 PM – 1 AM

The Sycamore, 630 E. Weber Ave., Stockton

GALLERY OPENING NIGHT AT

THE HAGGIN MUSEUM

HAGGIN MUSEUM,

OCTOBER 13, 6 PM

1201 N. Pershing Ave., Stockton

SELF-GUIDED TOURS

OF ART GALLERIES IN

DOWNTOWN STOCKTON

THROUGHOUT OCTOBER

Various locations along downtown Stockton