Flower Power

Lilies

Sought after in lavish Greek and Roman culture, lilies have been used to adorn ceremonies throughout the centuries. The elegant flower represents purity, refined beauty, royalty, and passion.

Choose from shades of: White, yellow, pink, red, and orange.

Best blooms during: Spring/Summer

Gardenias

Conveying a secret message of love and devotion, gardenias have been used for thousands of years to express the most inward feelings. The gardenia embodies protection, purity, hope, and trust.

Choose from shades of: White.

Best blooms during: Spring/Summer

Roses

As a representation of everlasting love, roses have been used for centuries to symbolize romantic love. From Shakespeare to the modern age, the rose has never lost its unprecedented message.

This timeless classic epitomizes honor, beauty, devotion, and love.

Choose from shades of: Red, pink, yellow, orange, and white.

Best blooms during: Spring and Fall

Peonies

This iconic flower has several important meanings in cultures around the world. The color is the most essential part for what occasion in which the flower is represented. Pink is the most romantic form of this flower while deep red symbolizes honor and respect.

Choose from shades of: Pink and deep red.

Best blooms during: Spring

Tulips

Like the peony, the color selection is essential to any wedding. Red and pink represent love while yellow represents unrequited love. Tulips represent passion, prosperity, royalty, and love.

Choose from shades of: Red, pink, purple, and white.

Best blooms during: Late Spring

Orchids

Being held in high regards for centuries, the orchid has over 100,000 variations throughout the world. The largest family of blooming flowers, this flower has many symbols. Orchids symbolize beauty, respect, elegance, and grace.

Choose from shades of: Red, pink, purple, blue, and white.

Best blooms during: Year-Round, depending what type of orchid.

Iris

This majestic flower earned its name from Iris, the ancient Greek Goddess, who used a rainbow as a bridge between heaven and earth. The Iris signifies royalty, hope, passion, and innocence.

Choose from shades of: Purple, blue, yellow, and white.

Best blooms during: Spring

Carnations

Referred to as the flowers of the gods, carnations are filled with rich history and symbolism. Color is important when choosing carnations. Red, white, and pink signify love while other colors have a negative undertone.

Choose from shades of: Red, pink, and white.

Best blooms during: Year-Round, if they are out of harsh weather.

Hydrangeas

With a variety of meanings, hydrangeas are a flower that represent love, grace, purity, and a deeper understanding of someone else. As there are many meanings associated with this flower, it is important to pair them with additional flowers.

Choose from shades of: White, pink, and purple.

Best blooms during: Spring and Fall

Chrysanthemums (Mum)

As a popular addition to bouquets and wedding florals, the chrysanthemum has its own special meaning to various cultures. The golden flower signifies abundance, truth, and wealth.

Choose from shades of: Red and white.

Best blooms during: Summer and Fall