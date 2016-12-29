Succulent Opportunities

Bringing big flavor back on the menu at unbeatable prices is one of Stockton’s tried and true dining expeditions! Stockton Restaurant Week is back from January 20th to the 29th, showcasing extravagant lunch specials and three-course dinners. Now in its eighth year, favorite dining venues from across Stockton select specialty meal plans to make your night on the town all the sweeter!

Fretting about that last minute stop at your favorite restaurant and not having your ticket at that opportune moment? No problem! Stockton Restaurant Week requires no token to experience this sensational opportunity. Friends, family, and your lovely self need only express your interest in participating to enjoy all the delectable benefits! So grab a seat and lunchtime or during the dinner rush and dig in!

VisitStockton.org