June 3rd!

It’s time, once again, to rediscover your love for the taco truck in Lodi’s annual Taco Truck Cookoff! This heated event, held on June 3rd, boasts anywhere between 9 – 12 regionally known trucks, facing off to provide the very best in savory tacos! Discover each tantalizing flavor and cast your vote in the People’s Choice Awards! This unique event, brought to our streets by the Lodi Arts Commission, is family friendly, free, and features live music, Mariachi, folklore, and Aztec dancers.

Drop in between 11 AM and 2 PM, and after sampling from the trucks, take a load off and unwind at the Beer Garden! It’s a delectable culinary cookoff you can’t afford to miss!

Grab A Taco At:

Lodi Taco Truck Cookoff

Hale Park

209 E. Elm St., Lodi

(209) 333-6742