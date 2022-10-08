Five places to embrace autumn activities

There’s no shortage of pumpkin patches in and around San Joaquin County. And why would there be? After all, we live in the agricultural mecca of the country. Whether you’re looking for the plumpest pumpkin in the land to carve into your masterpiece or want a fun place to spend a day with the family, we promise you won’t run out of activities at these area pumpkin patches both in San Joaquin County and just beyond.

Dell’Osso Family Farm

It’s hard to miss the oversized pumpkin farm just off the highway. Pumpkins stretch across the large open field, but your eyes are likely to land first on the other epic attractions Dell’Osso has grown over its 25 years in business. Once a simple pumpkin patch for families, this all-out destination has since blossomed. Grab a wristband for a day pass to the wonderful land of pumpkins and whatever you do, don’t miss the infamous pumpkin maze. 501 S. Manthey Rd., Lathrop

Crazy Ravens Pumpkin Patch

This quaint pumpkin patch in Galt boasts a hay maze and kiddie rides. Come here to pick the perfect squash to call your own (prices vary by size) before hopping on the amusement rides. When it comes to food, Crazy Ravens embraces the taste of the fair with hand-dipped corn dogs, freshly spun cotton candy, nachos, popcorn, and snow cones. 10151 Twin Cities Rd., Galt

Joan’s Farm & Pumpkin Patch

Just over the hill in Livermore, Joan’s Pumpkin Patch welcomes guests with big cardboard cutouts for photo opportunities, farm animals, and more. Activities include a hay bale maze, pumpkin bowling, train rides, and inflatable slides. Little ones especially go nuts for the old farm equipment museum. You can bring a picnic lunch to enjoy on the grounds before picking out your pumpkin and a few other fall items. 4351 Mines Rd., Livermore

Smith Family Farm Pumpkin Harvest

Another nearby pumpkin patch in Brentwood, Smith Family Farm has plenty of farm animals to play with and live music days. In addition to the traditional stuff, there is a replica Native American village, an herb garden, an observation beehive, and a pumpkin house family photo area. Don’t forget to stock up on goods at the roadside fruit stand. 4350 Sellers Ave., Brentwood

Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm

Comparable to Dell’Osso, this is the big one, perhaps more amusement park than pumpkin patch. The over-the-top, Wheatland attraction boasts a full-size carousel, train, zipline, petting zoo, and more. Coyote Mountain is one of the more impressive sights, offering two thrilling slides down the side of the man-made “mountain,” and that still barely scratches the surface. Don’t leave without tackling at least one of the three corn mazes, including a seven-acre option. 1415 Pumpkin Ln., Wheatland