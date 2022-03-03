Sip your way through Lodi’s distinct AVAs

The Lodi AVA (American Viticulture Area) has seven sub-regions within it. Many wineries have vines throughout the various areas to produce specialized wines from each. Explore three AVAs through the glass, sipping varietals from a collection of wineries throughout Lodi.

Mokelumne River AVA

The Mokelumne River AVAis still dominant when it comes the old vine zinfandels blended by local wineries.

Harney Lane Winery

Step into the tasting room and order a glass—or a bottle—of the 118-year-old Lizzy James Old Vine Zinfandel, juicy and big with flavors of wild blackberry and boysenberry jam.

Mettler Family Vineyards

The Lodi ‘Epicenter’ Old Vine Zin comes from grapes more than 50 years old. Sip glasses of the inky wine with flavors of ripe berries, licorice, herbs, and black pepper, on the patio.

Klinker Brick Winery

The old vines from the Mokelumne AVA paired with Delta breezes and the associated fog muddle with notes of dark cherry and spices to turn out the 2018 Old Vine Zinfandel.

Jahant AVA

The smallest of Lodi’s sub-regions, Jahant is known for being cool and dry, located near both the Mokelumne River and Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta.

LangeTwins Family Winery & Vineyards

On a hot day, get started with the label’s Sangiovese Rosé, a fruity and floral crisp sipper.

Bokisch Vineyards

The 2018 Tempranillo comes from the label’s Liberty Oaks Vineyard. The complex tastes include hints of orange-infused chocolate, hickory smoke, and Bing cherries.

St. Amant Winery

With its industrial tasting room, this is a good place to cap your day, ending with the decadent barbera. Consider taking a bottle home for dinner; this highly acidic wine holds up well to food.

Clements Hills AVA

Outside of Mokelumne River, this is the largest planting of wine grapes in the Lodi AVA, and it’s located completely within San Joaquin County. The warmer and wetter climate plays with varietals to create a range of flavor profiles.

m2 Wines

The 2017 Petite Sirah from Rocha Vineyard delights with notes of licorice and spice, coffee and caramel. Pour the deep purple liquid into a glass while visiting the barn-chic Acampo tasting room.

Fields Family Wines

Come for the zinfandel from the Stampede Vineyard, a highly rated and regarded old vine zin.

Bokisch Vineyards

Finish your evening watching the sunset over the rolling hills, glass of refreshing and bright 2020 Terra Alta Vineyard Albarino in hand.