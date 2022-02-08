February is the month for crab (and lobster) feeds

If you’re a fan of noshing on these fine dining ocean dwellers, lets’ just say we hope you don’t have plans on February 12. San Joaquin County is packing in the community feeds this month in Stockton and Lodi. Check our list of upcoming events and get your tickets STAT! Some feeds sell out before you can get your buttery fingers on a ticket.

SAT, FEB 12

The Super Crab Bowl coincides with that other big event (ahem, the Super Bowl) at Presentation Church. Dubbed the Stockton Host Lions Club 24th Annual Super Crab Bowl, the all-night event starts at 6:20 PM with a no-host cocktail hour followed by dinner at 7:30 PM and dancing at 9 PM. Tickets are $65 and proceeds benefit the Stockton Host Lions Club Scholarship Foundation and other local charitable projects.

SAT, FEB 12

The Combat Veterans of America Association will be hosting their 7th annual crab feed at Micke Grove. For $65, diners can enjoy cocktail hour from 4-6 PM followed by dinner from 6:30-8 PM, plus raffles, prizes, vendors, and included parking.

SAT, FEB 12

The San Joaquin County Fairgrounds will play host to The Tony Noceti Group’s 3rd Annual Crab Feed with a 5 PM social hour followed by 6:30 PM dinner. Dinner includes all-you-can-eat pasta, salad, bread, and—of course—crab in addition to a no-host bar. Proceeds benefit St. Jude’s Hospital and patrons are eligible to win the $250 door prize, participate in a live auction, or purchase raffle tickets. Tickets start at $65.

SAT, FEB 26

Head to the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds to benefit GOT Kids youth programs. The all-you-can-eat fest includes hot crab, spaghetti, salad, and bread. The sixth annual event runs from 6-10 PM and includes reserved seating so you won’t have to wander around looking for a spot. And to finish off your meal, a dessert auction will be held. Tickets are $75 each.

Got Lobster?

Hospice of San Joaquin is hosting a Lobster Boil on Sunday, Feb. 6. From 4-8 PM at the Stockton Ballroom, hungry locals can stop in for a lobster dinner including 6 oz. of lobster, shrimp, sausage, corn on the cob, potatoes, garlic, and onions. And if you’re not into dining in, to-go meals will be available so you can still support the cause. Tickets are $85 each and proceeds benefit Hospice of San Joaquin’s Hospice House.