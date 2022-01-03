A 55+ plus community that feels like home

From sunsets enjoyed on the rooftop lounge to cheering on your favorite local pickleball team in the stands of the on-site court, living at La Vida—Lodi’s newest luxury 55+ community—is anything but boring.

A wide breadth of activities that cater to your inner social butterfly prove why this is an active community for a fabulous age group. The annual social calendar includes Cinco de Mayo celebrations, summer pool parties, sip and paint nights, costume parties, Monday night football events, and more. The number of ways to socialize is one of the biggest draws of the apartment community (with one- and two-bedroom options available for rent).

On a daily basis, it’s the amenities that make all the difference, rendering leaving your home base almost unnecessary. In addition to the pickleball court, which draws the most attention according to Portfolio Manager Brenda Lightle, an ever-expanding, high-performance fitness facility; saltwater pool and spa that caters to the demographic with its gentle, skin-soothing properties and extra buoyancy; and the movie theater playing a mix of new releases and timeless classics, round out some of La Vida’s biggest draws.

To live in the community, residents need to meet the minimum age requirement of 55—no kids, but dogs are allowed—and qualify for the monthly rent. Aside from that, moving in is easy. There are six floorplans, ranging in square footage from 761 square feet to 1,106 square feet. All of the spaces, both private and communal, were created with modern living and clean lines in mind—nothing tired or dated here. A penthouse apartment is available upon request for both long- and short-term rentals, offered fully furnished for those who want even more luxurious living quarters.

“Trying to put into words how special of a community we are is difficult because you have to really be there in person to get that feel,” Brenda says. And while the amenities and social events are a big incentive to move in, it’s the bonds formed by residents that make the biggest difference. “They are so welcoming of anyone that walks through the door.”

“We are not just a typical apartment community,” Brenda Lightle

By the Numbers

66 – Median age

$1,995 – Starting rent

$4,200 – Penthouse rent

767-1,106 – Square footage of apartments

1-2 – Bedroom options

Move In:

2890 S. Stockton St.

Take a virtual tour: LaVidaLodi.com

Request an in-person tour: (209) 333-8432