Gather the family and get ready to immerse yourself in holiday cheer. Downtown Sacramento’s Theater of Lights is back this holiday season through December 24, after a year-long postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The magical display of winter wonderment is a beacon of warmth and positivity, sure to melt the stress off of any winter calendar while amplifying what matters most—togetherness.

The big event includes lights, music, and appearances by some of the best-known and most-loved Christmas characters. Embrace a child-like imagination as the historic buildings throughout Old Town Sacramento come alive with lights, all themed for the holiday, and a live-action retelling of the infamous “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” is performed. Children and adults will both ooo and aww as Jack Frost appears on the balconies above K Street and St. Nick waves to the crowd. During a season when price tags seem to be at the forefront of celebration, this free-to-the-public event is a breath of fresh and chilly holiday air.

The festive and family-friendly holiday show debuted on November 24, immediately following the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at Front & K streets. Thursdays through Sunday, two 20-minute performances will take off at 6 PM and 7:30 PM and additional performances hit the schedule for Tuesday, December 21 and Wednesday, December 22, concluding on Christmas Eve.

Old Sacramento Waterfront, GoDowntownSac.com

Can’t miss while you’re here:

There’s more holiday cheer in Old Town Sac to enjoy.

Dinner – You can’t beat biting into a Slammer Chili Cheese Burger and Garlic Fries from Willie’s Burgers. Save room for a milkshake made with Vic’s Ice-Cream! $ 110 K St. Sacramento

Decorations – Christmas & Company is a display in of itself, pick out an ornament to hang on the family tree that captures 2021. $$ 116 K St. Sacramento

Christmas Gifts – What is a trip to Old Sac without a visit to Evangeline’s for unique and noteworthy gifts? Be sure to see what’s upstairs, too! $$ 113 K St. Sacramento

Drinks – Relax and unwind in the comfort of an Old Sac favorite, the Back Door Lounge, it’s warm and dim red glow has that old timey nostalgic holiday feeling from years past. $ 1112 Firehouse Aly, Sacramento