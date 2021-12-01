Holiday Entertaining with Calivirgin Olive Oil

For this monthly feature, we typically highlight the seasonal bounty available in San Joaquin County. But we think NOW is the time to celebrate the award-winning olive oils and balsamic vinegars of one of the nation’s finest olive oil producers. After all, this is the holiday season, where family get togethers, holiday festivities, and cocktail parties are filling up our calendars. With dozens of Calivirgin’s gourmet food products available to step up your holiday cuisine, we’ve created three seriously delicious dishes to serve at your festive celebrations or bring along next time you’re an invitee.

Baked Feta Dip

Featuring Calivirgin Blood Orange Olive Oil

Ingredients

½ c. Calivirgin Blood Orange Olive Oil

Juice of half an orange

1 ½ c. mixed olives

3 sprigs fresh oregano

¼ tsp. red pepper flakes

¼ tsp. freshly ground pepper

4 whole Calabrian chiles

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place feta in an oven-proof dish and pour blood orange olive oil over feta. Arrange mixed olives and Calabrian chiles around feta. Sprinkle red pepper, black pepper, and oregano over top of cheese. Add two to three quartered blood oranges and bake for 15 to 20 minutes. Serve with toasted pita, baguette, or naan.

Filet Crostini with Aged Cheddar and Cranberries

Featuring Calivirgin Rosemary Olive Oil, Calivirgin Balsamic Vinegar

Ingredients

1 baguette, sliced on the bias

3 tbsp. Calivirgin Rosemary Olive Oil

10-16 oz. filet mignon, sliced thin

16 1 oz. slices of aged white cheddar cheese

1 c. frozen whole cranberries, thawed

1 c. red wine

1 tsp. sugar

2 tsp. fresh rosemary, chopped; 1 sprig, separated

2 tbsp. Calivirgin Balsamic Vinegar

Directions

DO AHEAD: grill or bake 8 to 10 ounces of filet mignon. Let rest and slice on the bias. Slice aged cheddar into 1-ounce pieces. In small saucepan, add frozen cranberries and red wine with 1 teaspoon sugar and 1 rosemary sprig. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Slice baguette on the bias in ¼-inch slices. Brush with Calivirgin Rosemary Olive Oil and bake 10 minutes or until golden brown. Spread thin layer of cranberry pepper jelly onto baguette slices and layer with thinly sliced steak, one ounce of aged cheddar cheese, and a half teaspoon of cranberry sauce. Bake in oven for four minutes or until cheese is melted. Garnish with fresh rosemary and Calivirgin Balsamic Vinegar.

Pear, Apple, and Blue Cheese Cups

Featuring Calivirgin’s Pear Balsamic Vinegar, Calivirgin Olio Nuevo Olive Oil

Ingredients

1 large apple, peeled and finely chopped

1 large pear, peeled and finely chopped

1 large yellow onion, finely chopped

2 tbsp. Calivirgin Olio Nuevo Olive Oil

½-tsp. sea salt

2 packages frozen mini-phyllo tart shells

1 c. crumbled blue cheese

2 tbsp. chives, chopped

4 tbsp. candied walnuts, chopped and divided

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Chop apple, pear, and onion. Add 2 tablespoons Calivirgin Olio Nuevo olive oil to sauté pan over medium heat. Add diced apple, pear, and onion. Cook 3-5 minutes or until tender-crisp. Remove from heat and stir in blue cheese, salt, and walnuts. Stir to combine and spoon mixture into each phyllo cup. Bake 4-6 minutes. Garnish with fresh chives and remaining chopped walnuts.

Celebrate the season with Calivirgin Olive Oils and Gourmet Food Products at Calivirgin Winery & Olive Mill, 13950 N. Thornton Rd., Lodi. (209) 210-3162, CaliVirgin.com