Eggnog specials throughout SJC

Ice Cream – If sweet and creamy is what you are in the mood for, visit FrostedLUV for eggnog ice-cream, brought to you by Sacramento’s famous Gunther’s Ice-Cream. 4027 E. Morada Ln., Ste. 120 Stockton

Coffee – Get your daily dose of joe blended with seasonal creamy and delicately spiced eggnog at Day-O Espresso. Each sip will warm your body and brighten your spirits. 14083 E. Hwy 88, Lockeford

Cocktail – Book a reservation at the Brick House Restaurant & Lounge to sip on their Eggnog Cocktail, a special for the season. 27 W. Elm St., Lodi

Candy – What are the holidays without a box of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory to nibble on with your loved ones? Here, the eggnog chocolates pair perfectly with a cup of coffee. 115 S. School St., Ste. 4 Lodi



Cocoa Eggnog

Makes 2 quarts

Ingredients

1 cup chopped dark chocolate

2 tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder

3 cups whole milk

2 cups heavy cream

8 eggs, separated

2/3-cup sugar

2 cups bourbon

Minced chocolate, to garnish

Directions