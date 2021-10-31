November 2 is National Deviled Egg Day!

Trends come and go and styles are ever-changing but the deviled egg remains on the menu for our holidays each year. Easy to grab with one hand while balancing a cocktail in the other all while hugging Great Aunt Pauline and giving the family dog a you’re-a-good-boy pat on the head, these tasty little appetizers are big on bringing us together and we sure do need more of that this year.

Sidebar:

Dread the mess of peeling your eggs? Cook them in an electric pressure cooker (we recommend the Instant Pot) on the steam rack with one cup of water on manual, low-pressure for seven minutes. Release the pressure, remove and cool in the fridge, and your eggs will peel clean and easy.

RECIPES:

Classic with Bacon:

Step 1: Mash yolks from 12 hard-boiled eggs. Add 2 tablespoons mayonnaise, 1 teaspoon yellow mustard, ½ teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon pepper.

Step 2: Add one strip bacon, cooked and crumbled.

Step 3: Fill the halved egg whites with yolk mixture. Top with one more strip of bacon, cooked and crumbled. Sprinkle with pepper.

Thai Chili:

Begin with the Classic with Bacon recipe. Step 1: Stir in 1 tablespoon Thai chili sauce. Step 2: Fill the halved egg whites with the yolk mixture. Step 3: Sprinkle with pepper.

Pesto:

Begin with the Classic with Bacon recipe. Step 1: Stir in 2 tablespoons prepared pesto. Step 2: Fill the halved egg whites with the yolk mixture. Step 3: Sprinkle with pepper.

Sun-Dried Tomato & Olive:

Begin with the Classic with Bacon recipe. Step 1: Stir in 2 tablespoons minced sun-dried tomatoes and 2 tablespoons minced kalamata olives. Step 2: Fill the halved egg whites with the yolk mixture. Step 3: Sprinkle with pepper.