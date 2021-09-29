SJC hosts festive family fun

Spooky SZN is upon us, but it doesn’t all have to be frights and fears. Some of San Joaquin County’s friendlier ghouls and ghosts make for wholesome—but still festive—family fun throughout the month of October.

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park™ – Tower Park

When: 9/24-10/31 (weekends only)

Visit: Book a stay, TowerParkResort.com

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park™ in Lodi certainly knows how to embrace a theme—note the Yogi Bear and Boo Boo centric activities that currently punctuate the park—and Halloween is no exception. Come for the day or camp/glamp overnight. Activities include themed arts and crafts, a haunted house, trick or treating, and both site decorating and costume contests complete with prizes. Many of the regular activities will also get some special treatment, providing a great way for Halloween enthusiasts to extend the holiday celebration.

Dell’Osso Family Farms

When: Oct. 2-31

Visit: 501 S. Manthey Rd., Lathrop

An oversized corn maze is what first put this (large) family farm on the map, but now there is an entire lineup of events overwhelming the Lathrop space on Manthey Road. Get lost in the maze, paint pumpkins, get spooked at a haunted house, shoot pumpkins out of a cannon, jump, play, climb, and ride a train, carousel, or pony—there is no shortage of activities primed for families with goblins of all ages. And for those that live close, the season pass is worth its weight in pumpkins.

Great Wolf Lodge – Northern California

When: Oct. 1-31

Visit: Book a stay, GreatWolf.com/Northern-California

Guests are going gaga over Great Wolf Lodge’s newest adventure park in Manteca—a 95,000-square-foot indoor water park heated to a blissful 84 degrees. The warm temperatures make it the perfect feels-like-summer escape well into fall, and the addition of Howl-O-Ween brings holiday-themed fun to the resort. Book a package to enjoy special treats during the month of October (including candy, popcorn, and holiday ears to wear), plus themed arts and crafts, character visits, and more.