Perfect Velvety Butternut Squash Soup in time for fall

I remember walking into my very first personal cheffing client’s kitchen and practically drooling over her gorgeous kitchen, complete with smooth granite countertops that wrapped the entire room. I set down the groceries I had purchased from the local health foods market and arranged the day’s ingredients for a balsamic roasted beef bourguignon, roasted butternut squash, and a crispy and colorful salad when my client walked in looking under the weather. “I had my wisdom teeth removed,” she said still holding the ice against her face, “All of them at once, what was I thinking? I can’t eat any of this.”

Setting down my chef’s knife, we stood there and looked at all of the food. “I’ll puree it!” I said, grabbing the blender and a carton of chicken stock from the pantry. Smooth and creamy, thick and velvety, pureeing a tray of roasted butternut squash creates an ultra-comforting dining experience, even for those who didn’t just undergo dental surgery.

Often, we assume to achieve a smooth and creamy soup we need use lots of heavy whipping cream, but not so. Read on for tips on blending your own creamy soup, including the Velvety Butternut Squash Soup from that day.

Veggies such as butternut squash, sweet potato, and zucchini are excellent for pureeing into soups. Many ethnic dishes use nuts and seeds to make soups extra creamy. Think natural peanut, almond, or cashew butter or tahini (ground sesame seeds). A heaping spoonful of nut and seed butter will add a smooth and hearty texture to soups. A high-speed blender such as a Vitamix really does create a velvety texture. Don’t limit soups to only veggies. Add in cooked meats to create a complete meal comprised of protein, fiber, and fat.

RECIPE

Velvety Butternut Squash Soup

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS:

2 tbsp coconut oil or ghee

1 medium yellow onion, peeled and diced

3 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

1 tsp. sea salt

½ tsp. black pepper or ¼ tsp. white pepper

½ tsp. dried red pepper flakes

4 c. chopped butternut squash

1 medium Granny Smith apple, chopped

1 medium red bell pepper, seeded and chopped

2-3 c. of chicken stock or bone broth

Optional Garnishes: Fresh thyme, dried red pepper flakes, pistachios

INSTRUCTIONS:

Add coconut oil or ghee to large stock pot on medium-low heat. Add diced onion and minced garlic and season with sea salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes, sautéing until soft, about 5-7 minutes. Add chopped butternut squash, Granny Smith apple, and red bell pepper, and continue to sauté for another five minutes. Add 2 cups of chicken stock or bone broth and reduce heat to a simmer until veggies are soft, about 10-15 minutes. Turn off heat and transfer to high-speed blender (or blend directly in the stock pot with an immersion blender) and blend until creamy, adding more stock/broth until it reaches desired consistency.

Serve in your favorite soup bowls and garnish with fresh thyme, red pepper flakes, and pistachios.