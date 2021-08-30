Local recipes that bring on fall feels

Carol Isenberg is as sweet as baked goods—maybe that’s why her grandfather lovingly called her Cookie. From a young age she found interest in the kitchen and with her mother’s support a lifelong passion developed. A few years ago Carol created space in her busy schedule to apply for a cottage permit through Lodi’s health department that allows people to sell food baked at home. Using Instagram as her platform, Carol satisfies sweet tooths throughout San Joaquin.

Butter Pie Crust

Ingredients

1 ¼ c. all-purpose flour

1 stick cold unsalted butter, cubed

1 tsp. sugar

½ tsp. salt

½ c. water

2 tbsp. cider vinegar

Directions

Combine water and vinegar. Place in fridge. Combine flour, sugar, and salt in food processor, pulse 3-4 times until mixed well. Sprinkle cubed butter into food processor, pulse until dough turns into pea-sized crumbles. Add water/vinegar mixture one tablespoon at a time and pulse in-between each addition until dough keeps form when pressed in hand. Transfer dough to a floured work surface, press and fold dough together to form a disk. Wrap disk in plastic wrap, chill for minimum of 30 minutes. When ready to bake, roll dough onto floured surface, transfer to pie plate, and return to fridge.

Tasty Tips

-If the dough feels too wet, sprinkle in a tablespoon of flour at a time until you have a play dough consistency and vice versa if it feels too dry.

-The dough can also be stored in the freezer and saved for later.

Carol’s Apple Cranberry Pie

Ingredients

4 c. sliced sweet apples (Honey Crisp, Fiesta, or Pink Lady)

2 c. whole fresh cranberries

½ c. white sugar

½ c. brown sugar

¼ c. water

3 TBSP flour

1 stick unsalted Butter

1 tbsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. allspice

¼ tsp. cloves

1 tsp. vanilla

Directions

Create 2x butter pie crusts, fold together and place in fridge. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Peel, core, and slice apples. Add apples and cranberries in bowl and mix. In medium saucepan, add butter, flour, spices, vanilla, sugars, and water. Heat over medium heat until it bubbles (about five minutes). Remove from heat. Set one tablespoon aside, add remaining to fruit mixture. Add second pie crust and pinch sides together. Brush with sugar mixture, set aside, add slits for venting. Place pie on rimmed sheet pan and bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. Reduce heat to 375˚ and bake for an additional 55 minutes.

Tasty Tips

-Bake on the rack second from bottom.

-After about 30 minutes, check pie and cover with foil if it’s browning quickly.

For mouthwatering pics and to place orders visit @cookieeepie on Instagram