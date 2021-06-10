10 of our favorite places to get the best camera shot in San Joaquin County

If you don’t snap a photo—did you even really go? In an age where sharing our experiences is second nature for many, the aesthetics of our outings really start to matter. Sure, it’s good to unplug and be in the moment, but if you’re looking for content, look no further than SJC. Read on for our editor’s picks of some of the best places to get a social media-worthy shot without travelling far.

Dean Decarli Waterfront Plaza—it’s the sculpture for us. Umbrella Alley, outside of The Catalyst Arts & Wellness Studio The Mighty Oak at Swenson Park Golf Course—it’s hard to miss this behemoth Japanese Tea Garden at Micke Grove Park. There’s a reason engagement and wedding photos are popular on the park’s red bridge. The Brickwalk at Lincoln Center Oak Grove Regional Park Wat Dhammararam Buddhist Temple—add some color and culture to your grid Amongst the vines at Oak Farm Vineyards, Jessie’s Grove, or Harney Lane In a grove of Almond Blossoms in Ripon. During the right time of year these pink florals are the perfect backdrop for professional photos. Grand Theatre in Tracy with your favorite mural as the backdrop