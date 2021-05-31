Outside-of-the-box RV Visits

If you had your sights set on an RV/camping vacation this summer, you may be disappointed to hear many of California’s most popular campsites are already full for summer weekends. Blame the pandemic; in both 2020 and 2021, families have turned to their RVs as a way to explore the country more safely. That, however, is how the idea for Harvest Hosts was dreamed up. A membership service not unlike Airbnb or VRBO, Harvest Hosts connects RVers to overnight stays on family farms, wineries, distilleries, and attractions like museums with just a couple of stipulations: you must have your own self-contained RV (with a toilet, water tank and cooking facilities) and adhere to the no tent camping rule.

Not only do these partnerships serve local RVers who may have gotten a late start on their summer bookings by connecting them with much more fun and memorable experiences than simple camping, they also assist small businesses, which are getting support by buying into the creative business model. Not only will hosts receive a fee from RVers using their space as an RV site, but visitors may also be inclined to play a round of golf or purchase a bottle of wine from their hosts. Not to mention, with close accommodations, location is everything and traffic, rideshares, etc. won’t be a problem.

Depending on how far from home you are looking to travel, Harvest Host has connections to more than 2,205 wineries, breweries, farms, and more across the United States and beyond (to include Canada and Baja California). Unlike Airbnb and VRBO, instead of taking a fee on each booking, Harvest Hosts operates as a membership program with an annual fee. To view their collection of available stays, you’ll pay $99. Then, book away! All the company asks is you support the host by purchasing a local service or product where you stay.

Local Stays

Elkhorn Golf Club

1050 Elkhorn Dr., Stockton

Gnekow Family Winery

17347 E. Gawne Rd., Collegeville

Sierra Foothill Adventures

5533 Cox Dr., Valley Springs

Van Ruiten Family Winery

340 W. Hwy 12, Lodi

Viaggio Winery & Estate

100 E. Taddei Rd., Acampo