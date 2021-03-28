Five Supplements for Better Sleep

Do you struggle to get a good night’s sleep? Well, you’re not alone. Up to 70 million people struggle with sleep disorders in the United States. According to Dr. Amir Khan, PharmD at Hammer Lane Pharmacy, “Some causes may be as simple as too much caffeine intake, anxiety, financial stress, disease states, irregular sleep habits, pain, neurological problems, side effects from other meds, and environmental factors – even too many electronics (iPhone, iPad, TV), etc. before bed.” Thankfully, there are numerous supplements for sleep that can help, but Dr. Amir Khan recommends talking with your provider for the most individualized recommendations.

Melatonin

Melatonin is a go-to supplement for sleep-deprived individuals around the world. Melatonin is a naturally occurring hormone that is produced in our body and is influential in regulating the sleep cycle. Basically, melatonin tells your brain that it is bedtime. So, melatonin supplements should help you fall asleep faster and for longer. And it comes in numerous forms such as liquid, tablets, capsules, creams, lozenges, patches, and sub-lingual tablets.

Magnesium

Magnesium is nearly a magic mineral, essential for over 300 biochemical bodily reactions. Take magnesium and you are likely to feel less stressed out and more relaxed. That, as you might imagine, is good news when trying to fall asleep. After all, it is common for people to be kept away by anxiety and racing thoughts. Relaxing your body and mind before bedtime naturally facilitates slumber.

Cannabidiol (CBD)

CBD has received a lot of attention in recent years, a cannabinoid (a type of chemical compound) of many that you find in cannabis. Unlike other cannabinoids, such as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), it has no psychoactive effects. In other words, it will not get you high. You can find CBD oil for cooking or topical application, edible snacks, tinctures to use sublingually, and more.

Glycine

Glycine is another sleep-enhancing element and is naturally produced in our bodies. As a supplement, glycine is an effective combatant against insomnia. It should reduce the temperature of your body and help you fall asleep with greater ease. As a result, you should experience longer periods of REM sleep and swifter delivery to deep sleep.

5-HTP

Short for 5-Hydroxytryptophan, 5-HTP is a serotonin-boosting (mood-boosting) compound that is naturally produced in our bodies. The more serotonin in our system, the better we feel, resulting in less stress and anxiety, which helps facilitate sleep.

Get Expert Advice:

Hammer Lane Pharmacy

2339 W. Hammer Ln., Ste. J, Stockton

(209) 477-7100