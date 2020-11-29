Merry Cherry Manhattan: Patique Cherry Liqueur

If this drink doesn’t put you in the holiday spirit, pour another one. We’ve taken a classic Manhattan and added some seasonal, local flair. Patique is a hand-crafted cherry liqueur made from bing cherries grown right here in the 209.

Instructions

In a mixing glass with ice, combine two ounces of rye, ¾-oz. Patique Cherry Liqueur, and ¼-ounce honey syrup. Add a dash of orange bitters and stir until well chilled. Then, strain into a chilled cocktail glass and garnish with an orange twist and a few boozy bing cherries (or Luxardo).

Make your Holidays Merry with Patique! Find it at Rinaldi’s Market, Marina Marketplace or online at PatequeLiqueur.com