Get the Dish

Bringing Home the Gold

Calivirgin’s Lodi Olive Oil Ascolano Wins Gold on a National Stage

It’s no secret that Calivirgin Olive Oil produces liquid gold for culinary lovers year after year. But when we heard news they brought home a Gold SOFI (Specialty Outstanding Food Innovation) award to Lodi wine country—we thought we better give them a big high five! If you haven’t heard of a SOFI, that’s ok. It’s basically the Specialty Food Association’s version of the Oscars, where they honor members’ excellence and creativity with awards. Winners were chosen from over 2,000 entries in a blind tasting by a national panel of culinary experts. The Lodi Olive Oil brand under the Coldani family’s Calivirgin Olive Oils is crafted to showcase different olive varietals each year, and this contender was created from Ascolano olives located at Berghold Vineyards and Peltier Winery. Pick up a bottle to taste what all the hype is about at CaliVirgin.com

Two Stockton Restaurants Get Second Digs in Lodi

Lodi Foodies Rejoice over New Eats

If you’ve been reading SJ Mag recently, you know we are big fans of Nashville hot chicken and Stockton’s very own, Nash and Tender . So, you can imagine our excitement when they landed a second location in downtown Lodi. Located in the old Netilio’s Tacos building, be sure to stop in for a spicy hot chicken slider. How hot should you go? The ball is in your court. But be warned, the hot will have you breathing dragon flames!

Lodi fans of Lincoln Center's popular dining establishment, Papapavlo's, can finally stop holding their breath! The second location in Lodi is expected to open any minute and this place was so worth the wait!

Savor the Flavors of the Season

If you are looking to quench your craving for something seasonal, check out our top picks to savor the season.

Are you in the mood for a Thanksgiving leftover turkey sandwich but don’t want to wait until the end of the month to taste one? Stop into Whirlow’s Tossed and Grilled for their decadent, oven-roasted Turkey Havarti Sandwich. You’ll love the turkey layered with Havarti cheese, cranberry sauce, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and garlic mayonnaise.

Do you love mulled wine cider? Nothing puts us in the mood for comfort food like a piping hot aromatic cup of mulled wine from Lodi's Wine Social. And if you want to make it at home, they have kits to help you.

If the stress of the season has you worn down and tired, head on over to House of Coffees to add a little caffeinated pep in your step with a Gingerbread Latte.