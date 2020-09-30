Prettiest Poke in Town

This Hawaiian-inspired dish is deeply rooted in Island cuisine, but it’s having a moment stateside, too. The name comes from the Hawaiian word for chunk—poke. Essentially it’s a raw seafood salad. At Mikasa Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar, the Hawaiian Poki Tuna is served in a stemmed martini glass, offering a gorgeous presentation for guests. The chunks of tuna are marinated in sesame oil and soy sauce, keeping with tradition, and all of the other ingredients are served in similar size pieces (with exceptions made for the onion and tobiko). At Mikasa the dish includes cucumber, avocado, tomato, and red onions, drizzled with ponzu(a Japanese dipping sauce made using soy sauce, lime juice, vinegar, and fish flakes) and chili sauce, ($11.95). Technically speaking, poke can include any sort of cubed meat, but seafood—especially tuna—is the most popular choice for the appetizer or lunch craze.

The popularity of this dish comes on the heels of an influx of appreciation for Asian cuisine throughout the states, so it’s not a surprise that Hawaiian food is also on trend right now, with its subtle influences of Thai, Korean, Filipino, Japanese, and Chinese cuisine.

Treat yourself:

Mikasa Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar

2610 S. Tracy Blvd., Tracy

(209) 830-8288

MikasaBistro.com