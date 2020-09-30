Fun, Fabulous Focal Walls

Looking to add a dash of design to your humble abode? From kitchens to bathrooms, bedrooms to living rooms, a focal wall can give your home a modern boost. This stylish design element refers to one wall—big or small—in a room either covered in wallpaper, plastered with tile, or painted a different hue, drawing the eye to it and adding some pizazz to the space.

At Classic Design Interiors, the design team is getting a lot of requests for focal walls. “We are seeing a lot tile being used on feature walls that include hexagon [and] herringbone patterns,” says Carmen Wenborn, who works at Classic Design. Other trends she’s noticed are wainscoting in matte black, as well as covering a wall in open shelving or utilizing wallpaper.

Focal walls are common in kitchens, where a tile backsplash may take over a larger space, commonly behind the stove, or a wall of open shelves may be used to increase storage space. Sometimes the focal wall is used to draw attention to a feature within the home, such as the fireplace. This is done by accenting the wall where the feature sits either with a bold color or a new material such as wood or tile.

You can also make the accent wall work for you. If you’re short on closet space, install a wall of built-ins that offer additional shelving, drawers, or even closets. Step the design up by making the built-ins stand out. One way to do this is to paint them an entirely different color than the rest of the room.. “Think outside the box and be a little edgy,” Carmen says. In bedrooms, accent walls can offer a dash of modernity. Or use an accent wall to signal transition, such as the backdrop to an office corner, a reading nook, or a yoga space. Where walls don’t exist, focal walls can offer separation.

If you are stumped on how to pull off the trend, use your resources. Search some examples online, using sites such as Pinterest to get an idea for what you like. Then, take those photos, or a little bit of knowledge about your preferences, to the experts where design consultants can help you nail down the details and achieve the look you’re after.

Classic Design Interiors

2303 S. Stockton St., Lodi

(209) 334-4060

ClassicDesign-Ineteriors.com