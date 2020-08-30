Papapavlo’s Bistro and Bar

Yes, we know, this isn’t someplace new, but it’s worth a mention. Want to eat at a restaurant with a patio where you can feel safe and be socially distanced? Looking for someplace special to celebrate an anniversary? Or what if you just want a delicious meal served up by a family-run business in picturesque Lincoln Center? That’s why it’s where we’re eating now. You can’t go wrong with their hummus, grilled veggies, or sautéed calamari, but the Flaming Cheese is always a top choice for foodies. Made with imported Kasseri Cheese and doused it in Ouzo before it’s lit on fire in a tableside presentation that will entertain children and adults alike. 501 Lincoln Cntr., Stockton, (209) 477-6133, Papapavlos.com

Guantonio’s

Guantonio’s is not your average pizza joint. This one-time mobile hotspot has officially opened for takeout. The restaurant, located in a completely renovated gas station, serves up wood-fired pizzas for local foodies including their four-cheese pizza, classic (tomato, basil, and mozz), Ezzo pepperoni, and pesto. But what we love most is the weekly pizza specials, using the freshest local produce sourced from small farmers. The pesto sausage pizza is a spin on a traditional pesto pizza, loaded with mouth-watering house-made sausage, walnuts, and mozzarella. We are also going bonkers over buffalo milk vanilla soft serve, packaged in pints to accompany your pies. Made in house, and as soft as butter, it’s time to forget about calories 600 W. Lockeford St., Lodi, (209) 363-7152, Guantonios.com

Know Place Bar

If you haven’t ever made the trek east of Lodi to the little town of Victor, for this off-the-beaten-path gem, you don’t know what you’re missing. The Know Place, a bar that’s been around longer than we have, may not be able to serve up handcrafted cocktails at the bar, but you can order them to go. You might ask yourself why you should make the drive, but let us assure you, it’s worth it. From tiki cocktails like Three Dots and a Dash, to traditional Paper Planes, and the seasonal Strawberry Fields Forever, these libations taste as good as they look. If you only get one thing, we strongly suggest the weekend KP Bloody Mary. From the over-the-top garnishes complete with a hardboiled egg, you won’t even have to eat breakfast! Order online or follow their social media pages for a sip of something special. 17271 N. Bruella Rd., Victor, (209) 369-4444, Know-Place-Online.com