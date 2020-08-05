5 Best Vegan Eats

Bolani

Kabobi Go, 14814 N. Thornton Rd. Lodi, (209) 420-8475, KabobiGo.com

Inspired by street food from Afghanistan, Kabobi Go blends traditional Afghan cuisine with contemporary flavors. This crispy flatbread is filled with chopped leeks, perfectly seasoned potatoes, and garnished with cilantro. They pair the grilled flatbread with a creamy yogurt to counteract the heat. It’s fresh, uncomplicated, and delicious.

Brussels Sprouts Tacos

Cast Iron Trading Co, 114 N. San Joaquin St. Stockton, 209) 227-8585, CastIronTradingCo.com

Somebody hold the front door because these tacos are the spice of life. It’s rare to see vegetarian tacos in San Joaquin county, but the Brussels tacos at Cast Iron Trading Co. are loaded with all the goodies and packed with flavor. Add to that the price tag of $4.75 and you’ll never leave town looking for vegan eats again. In fact, they offer a variety of plates for vegans, from pub totchos to a veggie brat. Be sure to stop in to get your fix.

Spicy Cauliflower Sandwich

Charles Place, 228 S. Sacramento St., Lodi, (209) 765-8226

Listen up friends. You might not think about a food truck when looking for vegan eats. But guess what? Charles Place pounds out a cauliflower sammy that hails from flavor town! If you live in Lodi, and need a vegan fix, this crispy cauliflower sandwich is off the charts delicious! The hype around it is legit, and we hope you love it as much as we do.

Vegan Avocado Fries or Cauliflower Wings

Midgley’s Public House, 296 Lincoln Center, Stockton, (209) 474-7700, MidgleysPublicouse.com

In case you didn’t know, the King of late-night cravings is also the king of vegan cuisine. This was a toss-up for us, because there are so many savory options to choose from at Midgley’s. But if we had to choose, we’d go all in for the avocado fries. Because here’s the real deal, we absolutely can’t get enough creamy avocado in our lives, and this presentation is crispy, zingy, and scrumptious.

Big V Burrito Wrap

The Downtowner, 40 N. St, Stockton, (209) 910-9714, TheDowntowner.net

The Big V Burrito Wrap is an unctuous option on a rough morning, a fresh start to your day, or to take out before a morning hike. This flour wrapped bundle of joy is happiness on a plate. Loaded with black beans, tofu scramble, avocado, vegan cheese, roasted red pepper, caramelized onions, and Pico de Gallo. Savage!