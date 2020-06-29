Bring on the Heat

Nash+Tender is serving up this Nashville trendsetter for lovers of fried chicken, cooking up hot chicken out of its Stockton eatery. The hip poultry dish is most popular in Nashville, but it’s quickly making its way across the nation, popping up at fried chicken joints all over, and Stockton has its own joint specializing in the Southern delicacy. Typically, hot chicken is prepped by being marinated in a water-based blend of seasoning before it’s floured, fried, and covered in a cayenne-spiked paste. Hot chicken, however, isn’t hot chicken without the option for extra heat. At Nash+Tender guests can order their chicken—seen above served as a hot chicken slider—anywhere from country-style (no spice) to stupid hot. The latter is so dangerous you’ll have to sign a waiver to order it and it can only be consumed in restaurant. Flavors in between include mild (light spice), medium (perfect heat), hot (it burns) and xtra hot (call the firefighter).

The hot chicken slider is a common way to enjoy this spicy treat. Stacked on a bun and topped with coleslaw, which helps balance the heat, pickles and a special sauce, it’s an easy vehicle to get the chicken from plate to mouth. The menu, however, also gets creative, serving up plates of tenders, salads, and even hot chicken and waffles. Want something even more outside of the box? Ask for the Tender + Mac Sandwich.

Serve it up with a side of Nash+Tender fries (pictured above), a hearty stack of fries loaded high with nacho cheese, coleslaw, mac ‘n cheese, hot chicken, pickle, and special sauce or make it a combo with celery- or strawberry-kiwi-flavored lemonade.

Get it While it’s Hot:

222 N. El Dorado St., Stockton

(209) 910-0626

NashAndTender.SquareSpace.com