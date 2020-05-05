5 Best Spots for Good Food Fast

Life is busy. Trust us, we get it. But we shouldn’t forsake what’s best for our health because of a time crunch. We’ve put together our 5 best spots to get good food fast. Because let’s be real—we don’t want to sacrifice flavor when we are in a hurry!

Ahi Tuna Bowl

Loco Poke 1012 W. Lodi Ave., Lodi, (209) 625-8739

Get hooked on this healthy and flavorful bowl of goodness from Loco Poke. Loaded with fresh Ahi tuna, crispy cucumber, mango, pickled onion, avocado, edamame, and toasted coconut, it’s full of ingredients that tantalize the taste buds. Served over a combination of mixed greens and brown rice and tossed in a spicy loco sauce, it’s the perfect lunch or dinner for those watching their waistline.

Avocado Toast

Towne Corner Café and Market, 2505 W. Turner Rd., Lodi, (209) 625-4004

It is often said that we eat with our eyes, which is why we opted for this dish on our first visit. Creamy Humboldt Fog cheese is slathered on a generous piece of toast and layered with fresh slices of avocado, heirloom cherry tomatoes, micro greens, and sea salt. The result? A hearty and satisfying meal made in minutes and packed with nutrients.

Quiche Lorraine

Corner Scone Bakery, 322 N. California St., Lodi, (209) 747-3418

Owner Terri Green has perfected the art of the quiche with a variety of rich and satiating flavors and the Quiche Lorraine is a classic. Crafted with light as a feather eggs, cream, bacon, and cheese, this quiche is in a class of its own. Pair it with a green salad for a balanced meal.

Hot Italian Deli Sandwich

Genova Bakery, 749 N. Sierra Nevada St., Stockton, (209) 466-6145

Genova Bakery bread is legendary, but have you ever grabbed a sandwich from the 102-year-old establishment? We love to layer Hot Coppa, Toscano Salami, turkey, and pepper jack cheese on a Dutch Crunch roll. Be sure to add all the deli fixings, and don’t forget to ask for Bruno’s peppers for that extra crunch.

Al Pastor Street Tacos

Tacos El Mayita, 1916 E. March Ln., Stockton

Instead of hitting up a drive through, head to your favorite taco truck for a simple, spicy, street taco. At Tacos El Mayita, parked at the 76 station off March Lane and I-5 in Stockton, order the spicy al pastor tacos with freshly shaved pork that is juicy, spicy, and packed into a homemade tortilla. And just when you didn’t think it could get any better, they throw a slice of pineapple, cilantro, and purple onion on top. Can every day be taco Tuesday?