Sláinte Mhaith with Irish Coffee

With Saint Patrick’s Day just around the corner, you can count on a whole lot of green beer and Guinness. But, if you’d prefer to celebrate the holiday with a sophisticated drink, and perhaps one that will keep you toasty before it warms up, reach for an Irish Whiskey.

The piping hot pour originates in Ireland but was brought to America by San Francisco Chronicle reporter Stanton Delaplane. He famously presented the coffee to S.F.’s historic Buena Vista Café, where it’s been the signature drink for decades. The good news is we don’t have to travel to San Francisco to sip on this classic Irish libation because we found our fair share of gussied up versions right here at home. Living proof that simple, quality ingredients matter.

A local favorite is at Rosewood Bar and Grill where the Irish Coffee is available year round. “We have customers come to us just for our Irish Whiskey,” says bar manager Shannon Langley. And we can attest to its legitimacy. It’s crafted using Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey, coffee, and Demerara simple syrup. The proverbial cherry on top? A fresh, house made vanilla whip cream.

Or if you are seeking out a modern twist on an Irish Coffee, we found the coolest concoction in the 209—literally! At Midgley’s Public House, bartenders make an Iced Irish coffee that is next level. It’s a magical mix of cold brew coffee, toasted cinnamon, crème de cacao, and Tullamore Dew Irish whiskey. The kicker? The made-from-scratch Bailey’s whipped cream to top it off!

For the cocktail purists, waltz into Towne House Restaurant at Wine and Roses. In the charming bar and lounge, you will find a sophisticated version of an Irish whiskey in a classic footed glass—a version made with two sugar cubes versus brown sugar.

Irish Coffee at Home

Want to celebrate at home? Just gather these ingredients and get to sipping!

The O.G. IRISH COFFEE + 4 oz. FRESH BREWED HOT COFFEE + 2 TSP. BROWN SUGAR +1 ½ oz. IRISH WHISKEY (1 ½ oz.) + 1 oz. LIGHTLY WHIPPED CREAM = IRISH COFFEE