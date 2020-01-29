DIY Valentine Bouquets

Nothing says romantic like a gorgeous display of red roses. This year take your Valentine’s Day bouquet to the next level by dressing it up in beautiful paper and a silk bow.

Romantic bouquet for her

What you’ll need:

Wrapping paper or kraft paper

Sheet of non-woven paper

10 long stem red roses

7 red spray rose stems

1-inch wide burgundy silk ribbon

Ribbon cutting scissors

Let’s get started:

Step 1. Cut a large piece of wrapping, or kraft paper.

Step 2. Lay the paper print side up on a flat surface.

Step 3. Fold your non-woven sheet at an off-centered angle, and layer it on top of your paper.

Step 4. Create your first layer of roses by following this pattern from left to right: single spray rose stem, two long stem roses, single spray rose stem, two long stem roses, single spray rose stem.

Step 5. Create your second layer of roses by following this pattern from left to right: single long stem rose, single spray rose stem, single long stem rose, single spray rose stem, single long stem rose.

Step 6. Create your last layer of roses by placing three long stem roses, and a single spray rose stem at the base of the bouquet.

Step 7. Begin creasing, and folding the outer edges of your paper inward.

Step 8. Take your ribbon and tightly tie it around your bouquet a few inches below the base of your bottom blooms.

Step 9. Tie a knot, then create a bow. For a romantic and luxurious look, leave the ribbon extra long.

Step 10. Trim the ends of your ribbon at a downward angle.

Step 11. Cut straight across the bottom of your paper.

Step 12. Adjust any roses that are out of place by pulling upward or downward on the stem. Try not to touch the actual petals, as they will bruise.

Step 13. Pull out and fluff your non-woven paper at the base of the flowers.

Small bouquet for the girls

Valentine’s Day is also a great time to tell all of the ladies in your life how much you love them. Whether it’s for your mom, daughter, sister, or best gal pal, this pretty pink petite bouquet is the perfect way to say, “Happy Valentines Day” to all of your favorite girls.

What you’ll need:

Piece of blush tissue paper

Sheet of non-woven paper

1 sprig of baby’s breath

1 pink garden rose

Flower snips

½-inch wide pink silk ribbon

Ribbon cutting scissors

Instructions:

Step 1. Fold your tissue paper in half at an off-centered angle.

Step 2. Lay the tissue paper on a flat surface.

Step 3. Fold your non-woven sheet in half at an off-centered angle.

Step 4. Layer it at an angle on top of tissue paper.

Step 5. Place your baby’s breath close to the top of the paper.

Step 6. Cut the bottom 1/4 of your rose off.

Step 7. Place your rose on top of the baby’s breath.

Step 8. Grasp and bunch your tissue paper about two inches down the stem.

Step 9. Tie your ribbon around the paper and create a bow. Then, trim the ends at an angle.

Step 10. Cut straight across the bottom of tissue paper and fluff it out.

