Cookie Crazy

Even the walls are covered in sprinkles at Lodi’s The Sprinkle Room. Opened by Katie Klouda, owner of Bee Love Cookie Co., in March, The Sprinkle Room acts as both a satellite campus and storefront for her burgeoning cookie company, and a creative space where Katie can host both public and private cookie decorating classes year round.

“The studio space has just been amazing for classes,” Katie says.

Every class, regardless of time of year, uses shaped sugar cookies as the starting point, and then guests are taught how to make the cookies pop with icing and sprinkles. The goal is to create masterpieces that look as appetizing as the ones Katie makes for Bee Love Cookie Co.

One of the best parts of the class, according to Katie, is that guests get to make their own sprinkle concoctions by mixing different colors and shapes from her impressive collection that she keeps on display in the form of sprinkle shelves.

The other big masterpiece is the sprinkle wall, adorned with vinyl sprinkles Katie made herself on a silhouette-cutting machine. In pink cursive letters it says ‘treat yo self,’ over the top and it’s the perfect instagram-worthy spot for guests to snap a photo.

Katie also uses the space as a pick-up location for custom orders and to host monthly pop-ups where she sells cookies before big holidays and more quirky celebrations like “end of summer.” The dates are always announced on Katie’s business social media accounts—where she stays active—giving those interested three to four weeks notice to sign up.

In addition to sugar cookies, Katie makes macaroons and drop cookies, including a sea salt caramel chocolate chip cookie that she’s particularly proud of, either to fill custom orders or to sell at pop ups both at The Sprinkle Room and other local businesses throughout town, including Boxwood Finch and GingerBugs.

Those who want to order custom cookies for an event or host a private party can do so by contacting Katie directly. All classes include a lesson, personal instruction by Katie, and supplies.

Book a Class:

The Sprinkle Room

315 W. Pine St. Ste. 7, Lodi

@beelovecookieco