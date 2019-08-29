Pre-Made Pie Fillings

Pie season is upon us and Cheree Hill and her homemade, premade, ready-to-bake pie fillings are here to save the day—and the dessert table.

Made with mostly local-grown fruit, Cheree offers pie flavors including peach, strawberry, cherry, and four-berry (blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, and strawberry). Her recipe produces a thick, chunky pie filling to be the base of any delectable fruit pie you make. And the only preservative she uses is lemon juice, meaning that the fillings can be stored unopened for up to a year while remaining fresher than what you find on the store shelves.

Sold in a quart mason jar, the pie filling is perfectly portioned for an eight- or nine-inch pie crust of your choosing. Try your hand at making a crust from scratch or opt for a graham cracker crust for a no-bake option.

Cheree’s pill fillings are available at The Tri-Tipery in Escalon and at farmers markets throughout the Central Valley. Swing by her booth at the Lodi Farmers Market and the Lodi Street Fair (October 8).

Get your fill:

Jars of Delicious

jarsofdelicious@gmail.com