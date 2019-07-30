Celebrating 3 Years in Lodi

Boxwood Finch

Looking for fragrant home candles? Plushy, plump throw pillows? Fine handmade jewelry? Seasonal décor from local makers? For three years Boxwood Finch has been a go-to destination for all of this, and more. And in August, the lifestyle store located in the heart of Lodi is celebrating three years in business.

Events including pop-ups and sidewalk sales, new inventory, and additional business ventures have kept Boxwood Finch evolving.

“This year we have taken on quite a few new lines in the store, and are very excited to include more custom-painted furniture in the fall,” Amanda Denton, co-owner of Boxwood Finch, says.

New lines include Elizabeth W San Francisco, a San Francisco-based company featuring products that are made solely in the United States. And the company continues to find success with local staples Sargent Road, a Lodi company known for its food-grade wood boards and furniture pieces, and Crunchy Mama Bear, a local seller specializing in all-natural goods.

“We have also continued to collaborate with local businesses for really epic Instagram giveaways and pop-ups in our store,” Amanda says. “We recently worked with Huckleberry Blooms and had her do a floral installation inside the store that was really beautiful.”

Supporting local businesses is just one piece of Boxwood Finch’s mission to better the community.

On September 13 and 14, Boxwood Finch will host a sidewalk sale to commemorate three years of selling wares in Lodi. The charitable event will follow the same format as last year with racks of décor and other home goods set outside on Lockeford Street, sold at discounted prices.

The items sold during this event arrived damaged from the manufacturer and Boxwood Finch was allowed to keep them at no cost. Throughout the year the mother-daughter team behind Boxwood sets these pieces aside to sell annually during a sidewalk sale with all proceeds benefiting a charity of their choice, and Boxwood Finch matches the proceeds.

Through the sale the business supports sustainability, a cause important to both Amanda and her mother and Boxwood Finch co-owner Pamela Snell, while also giving back to the local community.

Shop Around!

Boxwood Finch

606 W. Lockeford Street, Lodi

(209) 224-5781

@boxwoodfinch