Do’s and Don’ts Before the Big Day

Planning the perfect wedding is no easy feat. Of course, the payoff makes it all worth it! But to ensure nothing slips through the cracks, here are some tips and tricks to keep track of anything you might’ve missed.

DO choose your perfect playlist! Whether you have a live band or a DJ, you’ll want to make sure you hear songs that are crowd pleasing favorites, but also tunes that hold a special sentimental value for you and your spouse.

DON’T forget to include vegetarian options and non-alcoholic drink choices for your guests.

DO consider what you’re going to do with your wedding dress after the wedding. Donate it to charity, preserve it as a family heirloom, or have it altered so you can wear it again.

DON’T embark on a crash diet days before your wedding. Crash diets are often unhealthy and ineffective. If you want to look your best, make sure to start an exercise regimen as soon as you start planning your wedding. Not only will you look great, but you’ll feel great, too!

DO consider having two bouquets – one to keep, and one to toss during the reception. There are plenty of ways to preserve your bouquet, should you decide to hold onto it as a keepsake!

DON’T feel obligated to follow traditions you and your future spouse simply aren’t into. Whether it’s regarding wedding party fashion, ceremony plans, food, vows, or anything else, this is a day to express your love and yourselves. Make it personal!

DO make sure you aren’t wearing brand new shoes to your wedding. No one wants blisters from breaking in shoes on their wedding day! Slip on a beloved pair that fits you well or take the time to break in your new wedding shoes well in advance.

DON’T lick all the envelopes yourself. Between invitations and thank you notes, you’re going to have a lot of envelopes! Save yourself some trouble and buy a gluestick.

DO tell your photographer exactly what kinds of photos you’re looking for. Go through their portfolio and point out shots you like, and share some ideas of your own.

DON’T spend too much time worrying about all the things that could go wrong on your wedding day. When you think about the big day, look forward to it and all the wonderful memories you’re going to make!