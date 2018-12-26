Say Good-bye to Colds & Flu the All-Natural Way

Cough syrup, allergy pills, and over-the-counter pain medicine—oh my! What is a parent to do when they’d rather skip the NSAID aisle and deal with a child’s cold the all-natural way? Finding your way through organic medicines can be a chore. Skip it all and treat your kid’s next cold with these items from your pantry instead!

Salt

Sore throat? Throw it back to the old saltwater-gargle trick. Dissolve ½-teaspoon into a glass of warm water and toss it back. Not only does the warm water soothe your aching throat, the mixture is meant to pull viral fluids out of the area.

Garlic

If it’s too hard to stomach the idea of noshing on a clove of garlic, try over-seasoning your food while you’re sick. Or, grab some minced garlic (not the dry seasoning but the wet stuff in a jar) and suck down a teaspoon. This common kitchen ingredient is an antioxidant with antimicrobial, antibiotic, and antiviral properties. Plus it’s packed with other health-boosting minerals like vitamin C.

Bone Broth

This magic elixir is easy to take plain or mixed into meals. Much like a bowl of chicken noodle soup, a bowl of bone broth helps fight cold and flu. Not only is bone broth full of vitamins and minerals to help your body fight off whatever sickness ails it, it’s also an anti-inflammatory. Say bye-bye to swollen lymph nodes!

Peppermint

Chewing on peppermint leaves or peppermint flavored candies is a good way to soothe a sour stomach, but this magic little plant has other super powers, too. Use peppermint oil (either in a diffuser or rubbed onto your wrists and temples) for a soothing effect that has been linked to reducing fevers and fighting congestion. Consider mixing it with a carrier oil if you’re going to put it directly on skin.

Ginger

Ginger is another one of those powerful foods that can ease both cold and flu. Ginger has long been hailed as a gentle stomach relaxer (think ginger ale) but it also helps with other ailments. Ginger works as a natural anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial adept at helping humans fight the common cold. Use it to stave off congestion, nausea, and fevers. Take it as a shot, drink it in a tea, or chew on some fresh ginger from the store.