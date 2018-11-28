French Press Frenzy

While coffee lovers agree that their daily morning jolt is a necessity, there’s still some debate as to how to brew the perfect cup.

For many, the only way to caffeinate is with a French Press.

Lovers of this method adore the simple process: steep coffee grounds in hot water in your French Press, and then press the grounds out. If this basic, hands-on technique sounds good to you, then your next step should be a trip to Toot Sweets Bakery Cafe, which stocks several French Press coffee makers in their gift basket section. With an ever-rotating selection of brands, you’ll have your pick of high-quality options, which will vary by size and price. No matter which one you choose, your result will be pure satisfaction.

Press On:

Toot Sweets Bakery Café

4755 Quail Lakes Dr., Stockton

(209) 474-6692

TootSweetsBakeryCafe.com