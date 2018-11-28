Delicious, warm, and perfectly portable, the appropriately named cutie pies from Corner Scone Bakery are the ideal sweet treat for winter weather.

Don’t be fooled by their small size—they pack quite a punch, flavor wise!

Everything at Corner Scone Bakery is made from scratch, and these adorable little pies are no exception. Featuring flavors like apple, mixed berry, pecan, or their seasonal cranberry apple, there will be something to please everyone. If you want to bring them to your next family gathering, just order at least 24 hours in advance. And if you’re hoping to stop in and buy one fresh, you’d better get to Corner Scone early—they often have a limited amount available to purchase from the counter, but they go fast!

Bring a cutie to a cutie:

Corner Scone Bakery

322 N. California St., Lodi

(209) 747-3418