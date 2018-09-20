Three Cheers for Beer!

With the Lodi Beer scene in full bloom

What better place to celebrate the German tradition of Oktoberfest than right here in downtown Lodi! For the 13th Annual Lodi Oktoberfest, wet your whistle with a variety of German and American beers while you sample authentic German dishes including chicken schnitzel, bratwurst, pickled red cabbage, sauerkraut, cheese buttons, and hot German potato salad.

Aside from the delicious German cuisine and beer, you’ll also be privy to a live performance by The Gruber Family Band, who will do their best to get you up and polka dancing while you try not to spill your pint! Playing a rowdy mix of traditional German folk music and pop tunes, The Grubers will also be holding contests, including one to see who can hold two steins of beer at arm’s length the longest, and even a yodeling contest! Discover your inner German and join in on the fun on October 27, from 4:30 PM to 10 PM, at the American Legion Building in Lodi. Purchase your tickets soon before they’re sold out!

Prost!:

American Legion

320 N. Washington St., Lodi

(209) 333-1515

LodiOktoberfest.com