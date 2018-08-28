Weibel Family Winery

A trip through the bountiful Lodi wine country is never complete without a little bubbly. In downtown Lodi, wine lovers pour into Weibel’s brand new tasting room, as the friendly staff pour their unique variety of sparkling, red, and white wines.

History: From Switzerland to California, the Weibel family has continued their passion for the winemaking trade, perfecting the art over three generations.

Claim to fame: Weibel’s Grand Cuvee has a fine bubble composition with notes of peach and honeysuckle. This sparkler adds a touch of celebration to every day.

Best for: Tasting sparkling wines and non-varietal table wines.

Hours of operation:

Sun – Tue, 11 AM – 6 PM

Wed, 11 AM – 7 PM

Thur – Sat, 11 AM – 8 PM

In with the in crowd: Three annual shipments of 4 or 12 bottles, generous discounts on Weibel products, and exclusive invites to special events and wine pickup parties.

Outdoor Seating, Family Friendly, Pet Friendly, Special Events

9 N. School St., Lodi

(209) 370-6013

Weibel.com