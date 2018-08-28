Loyal patrons of R-N-R Vineyards and Winery know that one of the marks of excellent wine is quality over quantity. Whether you favor the boldness of a zinfandel, the sweetness of a Riesling, or the fruity notes of a Teroldego, you’re sure to taste the richness of the Lodi Appellation while sipping on a glass of R-N-R vino.

History: The Machado family took their grape growing expertise to a whole new level when they launched their label in 2016.

Best for: Those perusing downtown Lodi’s wine bars, especially if they’re on the lookout for a refreshing Riesling.

In with the in crowd: You don’t need to be part of a club to be in the know for R-N-R! Just sign up for their mailing list through their website to stay informed about all their upcoming releases.

Claim to Fame: 2017 Riesling, an exceptionally dry and highly aromatic wine, with floral scents of pears, apples, and limes.

(209) 759-3023

RnrVineyard.com