Is there anything better than enjoying brunch with friends?



The Farm Café at Michael David Winery is one of the hottest tickets in town and it does not disappoint. With fresh French Toast, Huevos Rancheros, and seasonal mimosas to boot, its time to grab your friends for brunch done right!

Their French Toast is off-the-charts delicious. It’s light, fluffy, and decadent. I mean, French Toast is pretty awesome on its own, but the Café takes it to a whole new level. They stuff egg-drenched Texas toast with cream cheese and drizzle a fresh strawberry compote on top. It really doesn’t get much better than that.

And if sweet isn’t your thing, order the classic Huevos Rancheros featuring two eggs, scrambled in a roasted tomato sauce, with shredded cheese, green onions, avocado, tomato, and black beans. It’s a flavor bomb of deliciousness. Pair it with the sunrise mimosa…and your meal is complete.

Remember, with Michael David’s recent expansion of their outdoor area, you have the option of dining in the Café or pre-ordering at the register. The staff will kindly call you when your brunch is ready, and you can eat, drink or play bocce ball while soaking up the wine country sunshine.

Get your brunch on at The Farm Café:

Michael David Winery

4580 W. Highway 12, Lodi

(209) 368-7384