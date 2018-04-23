Behind the Knife: Chef Pietro Murdaca

For Pietro Murdaca, becoming a Chef meant carrying on a family tradition.

As Executive Chef at Pietro’s in Lodi, Murdaca is the third generation in his family to helm the kitchen and delight diners with authentic Italian cuisine.

At the young age of 12, Murdaca recalls washing dishes in the back of the kitchen. Throughout his teenage years he toiled as a busser, played host and waited tables. But it wasn’t until after Murdaca graduated college and took a job with Southern Wine and Spirits in the Bay Area that he felt the calling to return to Pietro’s.

Without any formal culinary training, Murdaca enrolled in the International Culinary Center to expand his repertoire and learn the tools of the trade. Soon after, he spent 9 months in Italy, attending culinary school at Alma in Parma. Submersing himself in Italy’s culinary culture, Murdaca cooked his way through Italy, spending time in Calabria, Rome and Parma. He cut his teeth in the kitchen of Camigliatello in his father’s hometown of Calabria and cooked throughout the country honing his skills.

Since returning from Italy, Murdaca has found his home in the kitchen. He serves up authentic Italian dishes, drawing from childhood memories and re-creating them with a modern twist. Sights and smells of growing up, like the smell of fresh Oregano, remind Murdaca of his grandmother’s home in Italy. “Without emotion, food is just something that sustains you,” Murdaca explained. Which is why, his favorite dish of the moment is one that pays homage to his grandmother Rose.

Chef has fond memories of her crispy fried chicken, so he developed a dish that reflects his heritage. Rose’s Chicken is a delicious dish, of fried chicken thighs, topped with an herbaceous salsa verde, cherry tomatoes and garnished with freshly grated parmesan. The chicken is making its debut on the menu and will delight diners with its tantalizing combination of flavors.

Murdaca loves cooking with any product he can find locally. “We have such incredible ingredients to work with,” Murdaca explained. “But there is something special about our local tomatoes. I love this time of year, and the anticipation of tomatoes ripening on the vine.” Chef Murdaca utilizes them in a fan-favorite dish of burrata, a sprinkle of sea salt, a drizzling of olive oil a splash of aged balsamic vinegar from Italy and plated with their famous bread. He also raves about locally grown figs from Golden Bear Ranches and R-G Farms, which he uses in a Gorgonzola pizza with roasted garlic, olive oil and aged balsamic.

Murdaca didn’t have to look far for inspiration as a young Chef. According to Pietro, “My father Jim is more than a Chef, he is a restaurant man,” Pietro explained. “It’s more than being a cook, it’s the whole package!” Lucky for us, Pietro Murdaca was paying attention and following in his father’s footsteps with grace, with respect to his heritage and with an inventive culinary style. Stop in to Pietro’s and try a taste of Italy in Lodi wine country!

Taste Chef Pietro Murdaca’s heritage at Pietro’s, 317 E. Kettleman Lane, Lodi CA. 95240