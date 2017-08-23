2017: Wine Tasting

Wine Tasting in Lodi

A Region Worth Every Drop: Browse Wine Country, Lodi Style. Peruse nearly one hundred wineries with tastes as unique as the families that made them.

Whether you’re a local or someone in search of that perfect sip from afar, Lodi offers tasting rooms that boast history within their walls. Whether you’re visiting a winemaker whose family has grown with the land, or a younger generation of wine grower, you’re sure to experience the lasting charm of the appellation. Discover a taste in our following section and be sure to pick up our Wine Dine 209 Magazine for a concise list of wineries!

A History in the Aging: Lodi’s soil is a symphony of varietals, and has been for quite some time. Since the 1800’s, when families from across the world decided to settle into the abundant Central Valley earth and sow their crops, wine grapes have called our region home. What started with native Tokay grapes has grown into over 100 varieties, with Zinfandels being among our most favored.

Fun Along the Vineyards: If there’s one thing our wine appellation is known for, besides the wine, of course, it’s the soirees, music festivals, and barrel tastings hosted along the vineyards. Read and discover some of the most highly anticipated wine events hosted by the families and locals that take wine tasting to a whole new level.

Taste of the Delta

Grab a ticket and help yourself to incredible cuisine, a variety of wines, and show your support for the California Delta Chambers!

Delicato Vineyards Annual Arts Show

Savor the rich bouquet of Delicato’s wines while browsing the art gallery and cast your vote for your favorites! Each piece is up for sale and yours to take home.

Summerfest

Revel in a summer evening celebration with food, wine, and music while helping to support the Lodi Memorial Hospital Foundation.

Sip Savor Lodi

Tour the wine cellars of the Lodi region, enjoy dinner and take part in the grand tasting during this three-day harvest season event!

Wine & Chocolate Weekend

Wrap your taste buds around over fifty wineries supplying live music, barrel tastings and, of course, the rich pairings of wine and chocolate!

Zinfest Wine Festival

Let your worries slip down the river while exploring the taste of 200 different wine selections. Listen to live music and take home a commemorative wine bottle. Pixie Woods Wine Tasting Pixiewoods.org Take a stroll in Pixie Woods while tasting superb wines from California wineries, sampling hors d’oeuvres, and enjoying entertainment and silent auctions.

Lodi Wine & Food Festival

Get your grape on and pick up some delectable apps, because, with live music and vendors from across the region, you’re going to be doing nothing, but the hop and flop when you’re full!

Winery Listing:

From dark, rich ruby wines, to specialty selections that tend toward lighter shades, we’ve got something tucked along the vines for every discerning wine aficionado. So sit back, select your bottle, and sip through each renowned wine stop along our lovely appellation.

Barsetti Vineyards

Frequent events draw crowds to the Old Town Galt tasting room where Barsetti hosts live music on Saturdays, Galt’s Food Truck Mania takes place outside once each month, and Wine Down Fridays (with live music and appetizers) attracts regulars. Someone said our tasting room is like the former television show, Cheers, where everyone knows everyone’s name, owner Janis Barsetti Gray says. 400 4th St., Ste. 150, Galt (209) 747-3861, Barsettivineyards.com

Delicato Winery

Experience the art of wine making from a family now celebrating over 90 years in the California industry. Skirting the 99 Freeway, Delicato offers visitors a chance to lose themselves in the tasting room which showcases award winning blends such as Gnarly Head, and Twisted. Browse specialty items to go along with your bottle to add the finishing touch to a perfect visit. 12001 S. Hwy 99, Manteca (209) 824-3500, DFVTastingroom.com

Durst Winery

A lush oasis on the Lodi Wine Trail, Durst Winery boasts first-class wines and an atmosphere to match. Owners and winemakers Cassandra and Dan Durst invite guests to sip varietals in their own backyard where an environmentally conscious tasting room sits. Relax on the covered patio, listen to live music, and bring a picnic. Our home is your home, the Dursts agree. 10173 E. Acampo Rd., Acampo (209) 601-1413, DurstWinery.com

Harney Lane Winery

Perhaps the most notable aspect of Harney Lane’s business model is that 95 percent of their wine is sold at the winery itself. Our winery maintains a focus on handcrafted, award-winning, limited production wines, Co-owner Jorja Lerner explains. Tasters step in to sip samples ($5 for a tasting session that is waived with wine purchase), and enjoy artisan cheese platters. 9010 E. Harney Ln., Lodi (209) 365-1900, HarneyLane.com

Macchia

The name says it all at Macchia, where the moniker itself means the spot in Italian. Here, it’s hard to turn down the parade of appropriately named wines, including a Vivacious2012 Nebbiolo—a popular choice of famous Italian variety normally sourced from thePiedmont region, and Delicious a 2013 Barbera—a food-friendly wine brought to California by early Italian immigrants. 7099 E. Peltier Rd., Acampo (209) 333-2600, MacchiaWines.com

Mettler Winery

While Cabernet Sauvignon may be their most popular offering, Mettler Family Vineyards creates a number of unique varietals such as Aglianico, Pinotage, and Muscat Canelli, all exclusive to the vineyard’s tasting room. The family chooses the best lots of grapes from their vineyards to ensure every vintage stays true to the Mettler reputation of quality. 7889 E. Harney Ln., Lodi (209) 3693045, MettlerWine.com

PRIE Winery

The same handcrafted appeal of PRIE’s vino medley is present in the facilities where the current tasting room—an extension of the winery’s outdoor rooms—features a bar made from the barn’s repurposed wood. Here, staff pours a selection of wines—Zinfandel, Vermentino, Pinot Noir, Merlot, and two blends—from 11 AM-5 PM, Friday through Sunday. 15628 Alpine Rd., Lodi (925) 784-0394, Priewinery.com

Weibel

With more than 80 years of winemaking experience, Weibel family members are experts of their craft. Combining old-world winemaking techniques and traditions with a commitment to service, the family label is home to both champagnes and fine wines, the former in a variety of flavors, including raspberry, pomegranate, almond, and more. 1 Winemaster Way, Ste. D, Lodi (209) 365-9463, Weibel.com

Elite Wine Shipping

Looking to take some of your wine tasting experiences home with you, but not too keen on traveling back with the bottle? No problem! Elite Wine Shipping is perfect for those visiting the Central Valley or who want to send off a gift, offering temperature-controlled shipping to just about anywhere in the nation. Know your wine is in expert hands and track the status of your package as it makes its way to your requested destination! EliteWineShipping.com