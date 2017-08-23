2017: Fairs & Fests

SUMMER

Lodi Obon Festival

lodibuddhist.org

Pull out your yukata and prepare for a sunny day of festivities! From dances you can join in on, to a variety of your favorite Japanese foods and more, it’s an event you don’t want to miss!

Micke Grove Zoo Zoom & 5K Fun Run

mgzoo.com

Take your little ones on an outing they won’t soon forget by grabbing your running shoes and jogging for a cause that helps their favorite animal friends!

San Joaquin County Fair

sanjoaquinfairgrounds.com

It’s back and bringing in the crowds, my friends! The San Joaquin County Fair is chalk full of carnival rides, agricultural exhibits, and plenty of food for all!

Summerfest

lmhfoundation.org

Revel in a summer evening celebration with food, wine and music while helping to support the Lodi Memorial Hospital Foundation.

FALL

Sip Savor Lodi

sipsavorlodi.com

Tour the wine cellars of the Lodi region, enjoy dinner and take part in the grand tasting during this three-day harvest season event!

Stockton Beer Week

beerweek.com/stockton

Browse through local businesses as you celebrate all that is great about craft brews. Learn how your beer is brewed, enjoy samplings and more!

Stockton Heat Season Begins

stocktonheat.com

You know you love our boys on the ice, turning up the heat and melting the stadium right out from under them. Enjoy each themed hockey game. Our personal favorite? Teddybear Toss!

Walk & Run Against Hunger

runagainsthunger.org

Take a stand against hunger by taking a step forward with all your friends along a 5K or 10K route, jogging, racing or walking to your own pace.

WINTER

Eagal Lakes Polar Plunge

eagallakes.com

Join your friends and dozens of other fiery competitors for their first dip into the freezing waters of Eagal Lakes for their annual Polar Plunge!

Wine & Chocolate Weekend

lodiwineandchocolate.com

Wrap your taste buds around over fifty wineries supplying live music, barrel tastings and, of course, the rich pairings of wine and chocolate!

Stockton Chinese New Year

stocktoncnyc.com

From the street parade and the food, and astounding dances by Stockton’s best performers, this will be among your most favorite ways of bringing in the new year!

Lodi Grape Con

grapecitycon.com

Get ready for a day of fantastic superheroes, comics, video games and so much more! With cosplayers and contests to pass the time and plenty of art up for grabs, you’ll be ending the day wondering where your hours went.

SPRING

Asparagus Festival

sanjoaquinasparagusfestival.net

Asparagus is synonymous with our valley, and where do you go to get your grub on? You guessed it! Head on out to the festival that does those delicious stalks best!

Zinfest Wine Festival

zinfest.com

Let your worries slip down the river while exploring the taste of 200 different wine selections. Listen to live music and take home a commemorative wine bottle.

Lodi Wine & Food Festival

grapefestival.com

Get your grape on and pick up some delectable apps, because with live music and vendors from across the region, you’re going to be doing nothing, but the hop and flop when you’re full!

Festa Italiana

festa-italiana.com

Find your favorite Italian foods, with live music and entertainment! Each booth is filled with every nicknack you could ever need to fill your Italian-loving heart!

Port City Roller Girls Season Begins

portcityrollergirls.com

Watch our favorite gals whip around the aisle in a fast paced tangle of high speed knuckles, knees and roller blades!

CAPCA’s Ducky Derby

nochildabuse.org

Buy your quacker and prepare for a soothing race along the downtown water as each yellow ducky lazily glides across the finish line. With major prizes, of course! Enjoy booths, food and fun!

Outdoor Concert Series

Enjoy some music along the parks and courtyards of San Joaquin!

Stone Creek Village Concert Series

Concerts in the Park at Victory Park

Windmill Cove Summer Concert Series

Stockton Summer Jazz Series at McLeod Park

Jazz in the Courtyard at University Plaza Waterfront Hotel

Free Music in the Park at Hutchins Street Square