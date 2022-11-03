New drinks hit the menu at Tracy Thai

Gesaranee, the owner of Tracy Thai, is always adding something new to the lineup. And while her long list of signature cocktails has been a highlight for years, with favorites such as the zesty Thai One One and the colorful Cloud-9 delighting patrons every time they walk in, she recently revamped the menu with a few new concoctions that bring the taste of summer into the winter months. Next time you come in, try one of these newbies: Strawberry Fizz, Cooler than a Cucumber, or Rising Sun.

Cooler Than a Cucumber

This picture-perfect cocktail looks like a glass of ice-cold, refreshing spa water with an elegant twist of cucumber to provide color and depth. Served neat, the refresher starts with Tito’s Vodka and uses orange bitters and fresh cucumber to enhance its flavor. Instead of crushed ice, the drink is served over one large ice cube in a rocks glass for a delicate presentation.

Rising Sun

Similar to a daiquiri and made with white rum, this fancy sipper is garnished with a single dehydrated lemon slice for a chic touch. Mixed with fresh lime and pineapple juice, it’s served in a chilled martini glass so you can pretend you’re on an island somewhere exotic.

Strawberry Fizz

This fruit-forward cocktail starts with a botanical Bombay gin. Served in a tall glass, there are bright tastes of strawberry and lemon juice before its filled with tonic water to achieve a balanced flavor and fizzy texture. Fresh strawberries make all of the difference, giving diners an excuse to prolong their summer habits into the winter months.

If You Haven’t Had it Yet

The drink that started it all at Tracy Thai, the Thai One One was the first signature craft cocktail put on Gesaranee’s menu. Made with Beefeater Gin, the Thai One One evokes the essence of Thai culture, using Thai basil, Thai chili, and lemongrass to create a zesty and slightly spicy drink. The concoction is served up in a chilled martini glass with a sweet and spicy rim.

Tracy Thai

1035 N. Central Ave., Tracy

(209) 833-9703

TracyThaiRestaurant209.com