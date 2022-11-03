At Terra Coffee

It’s that time of year again. The holidays are knocking at our doors, a slight chill is in the air, and we are craving comforting food and drinks to warm us from the inside out. Luckily Terra Coffee knows how to lean into the seasons with a line-up of beverages perfect for November and December consumption. And as an added bonus, every coffee on this list has an available vegan version.

Blank Canvas Mocha

This super popular winter beverage is back! With a white mocha coffee base and hints of toasted marshmallow, it’s the perfect sweet treat for a day of shopping.

Salted Caramel Latte

This creamy latte balances its sweet caramel flavors with a pinch of salt.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

PSL season is a real thing! People clamor to local coffee shops to get their hands on this fall spectacular, and Terra Coffee will still be serving the spicy/sweet combo well into the winter months.

Gingerbread Latte

A winter classic, bold flavors of ginger and nutmeg pair well with the velvety base of this cold weather drink.

It’s not just the drinks getting an overhaul. New this year, Terra Coffee will rotate weekly soup specials throughout November and December. And those popular pastries will get a seasonal mix-up, too, with new flavors hitting the bakery case just in time for the holidays.

When it comes to ambiance, Terra Coffee is leaning heavy into the holiday décor, but it won’t be Christmas centric. “You don’t want to celebrate [just] one holiday during that time,” Owner Laura Garcia says. Instead, she’ll be practicing inclusivity with a welcoming and diverse display of holiday cheer.

Live Music

Acoustic Nights offer a fun excuse to come in for an evening coffee. When it’s dreary outside, head in for live music. While you’re there, you can sip on coffee and explore the art shows.

Terra Coffee

912 N. Yosemite St., Stockton

TerraCoffee.com